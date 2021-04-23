Confirmed: Captain America 4 is in development with writer of Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Tomatazos

When at the end of Avengers: Endgame – 95% Steve Rogers gave his Captain America shield, few could imagine an actor other than Chris Evans as the Marvel superhero, but after watching the series Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, whose last chapter was released today, all are ready for the new Captain America, played by Anthony Mackie. And we have barely had time to digest the last episode of the Disney Plus series, as it has already been officially confirmed that a fourth Captain America movie is in development by Marvel Studios.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (via Comic Book) the showrunner of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Malcom Spellman, will be in charge of writing the script of the film together with Dalan musson While there are no details yet on who will be the director and who will be part of the cast, but it is logical to assume that Mackie and Sebastian Stan will return to the roles of Sam Wilson / Captain America and Bucky Barnes / The Winter Soldier.

Captain America is one of Marvel’s most iconic superheroes, and while he was long associated with America’s most insane patriotism, the Marvel Cinematic Universe version had an evolution that made him win the hearts of audiences without matter if it was Asia or Latin America.

Rumors have emerged of the possible return of Chris Evans to the franchise, but The Hollywood Reporter says it has yet to be confirmed. On the other hand, it is feasible to have it back, since at the end of Avengers: Endgame we saw it as in its old version when giving the shield to Sam Wilson. Another way to bring him back would be in the form of flashbacks or through the multiverse, which will supposedly be introduced in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

