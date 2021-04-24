Confirmed: Captain America 4 is in development with scriptwriter Falcon and the Winter Soldier

When at the end of Avengers: Endgame – 95% Steve Rogers gave his Captain America shield, few could imagine an actor other than Chris Evans as the Marvel superhero, but after watching the series Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, whose last chapter was released today, all are ready for the new Captain America, played by Anthony Mackie. And we have barely had time to digest the last episode of the Disney Plus series, as it has already been officially confirmed that a fourth Captain America movie is in development by Marvel Studios.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (via Comic Book) the showrunner of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Malcolm Spellman, will write the script for the film with Dalan Musson, while there are still no details on who will be the director and who will be part of the cast, but it is logical to assume that Mackie and Sebastian Stan will return to the roles of Sam Wilson / Captain America and Bucky Barnes / The Winter Soldier.

Captain America is one of Marvel’s most iconic superheroes, and while he was long associated with America’s most insane patriotism, the Marvel Cinematic Universe version had an evolution that made him win the hearts of audiences without matter if it was Asia or Latin America.

Rumors have emerged of the possible return of Chris Evans to the franchise, but The Hollywood Reporter says it has yet to be confirmed. On the other hand, it is feasible to have it back, since at the end of Avengers: Endgame We saw him in his old version when he handed the shield to Sam Wilson. Another way to bring him back would be in the form of flashbacks or through the multiverse, which is supposedly introduced in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier, released nearly a decade after Captain America: The First Avenger hit theaters – 79%, marks the first time that a black actor embodies the superhero in live-action; Captain america 4 it will be the first installment of the character that does not star Evans; the film that introduced Sam Wilson to the series was Captain America: The Winter Soldier – 89%, and then we saw it again in Avengers: Age of Ultron – 75%, Captain America: Civil War – 90%, Avengers: Infinity War – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95%.

The end of Falcon and the Winter Soldier he finally showed us Sam embracing his identity as the new Captain America, having been reluctant to do so. The series took us on a journey in which Falcon discovered that the Cap symbol did not mean the same to everyone, as other heroes had been silenced for being black in the past, and justice had not come for them.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the highest grossing franchise in movie history, with more than 20 feature films published, several television series and numerous projects in development, it does not look like it is going to lose its first place anytime soon. It is largely due to the variety of his stories that he has managed to attract the attention of half the world; From films that combine thriller and action films to the most overwhelming fantasy and science fiction, Marvel Studios has a wide catalog of characters who have won the love of the public.

This year the franchise will still give fans the Loki series, on Disney Plus, and the films Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

