The morning of this Friday it was reported that the secretary of Citizen Security of Mexico City, Omar García Harfuch, suffered an attack.

Was the head of government Claudia Sheinbaum who, through his Twitter account confirmed the incident, and noted that an official is out of danger being treated in a hospital.

“The Secretary of Citizen Security of the City suffered an attack; he is out of danger and being treated in a hospital, ”he reported.

We are gathering information and will offer a press conference later. I am in coordination with the National Guard, taking the necessary measures to guarantee security in the City. – Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) June 26, 2020

I confirm that the Secretary for Citizen Security @OHarfuch is well and out of danger. What happened has to do with the great work that @SSC_CDMX is carrying out to guarantee peace and tranquility in the City, in coordination with the federal forces. – Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) June 26, 2020

However, the head of the local Executive pointed out that in the same fact there were several deceased and detained, the capital’s president detailed.

According to media reports, the attack occurred at approximately 06:38 in the morning of this Friday, in Paseo de la Reforma Avenue, in Mexico City, while the official was on his way to security meetings with the head of government.

In addition to Garcia Harfuch, three members of his security staff reportedly were seriously injured. Likewise, it is detailed that the attack was allegedly perpetrated with high-caliber weapons.

Federal government reaction

About, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, also spoke on the subject during his morning conference, and mentioned that they will be on the lookout for investigations until they find those responsible.

« We express our solidarity, our total, complete, absolute support, to the head of government, to the members of public security. The preliminary report speaks of the security chief being wounded but there are deaths in this attack« He said from Michoacán.

For his part, the president of the Public Broadcasting System of the Mexican State (SPR), Jenaro Villamil, confirmed that the official is out of danger, and that there are « 12 detainees, equal number of wounded and 1 deceased. »

The attack against Omar García Harfuch, @OHarfuch, demonstrates the level of criminal interests affected in the fight against insecurity in Mexico City. The latest reports indicate that he is out of danger. There are 12 detainees, the same number of wounded and 1 deceased. pic.twitter.com/0YYlqu2WyG – Jenaro Villamil (@jenarovillamil) June 26, 2020

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299