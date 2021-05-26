Confirmed: Amazon buys Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) for extraordinary amount

The Covid-19 pandemic caused movie theaters to be severely affected, but the big winners were streaming platforms, and Amazon Prime Video, which seeks to continue competing with the big boys like Netflix and Disney Plus, has just acquired the company. Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), which will ensure the loyalty of its users and attract many more in the coming years.

According to The Verge, Amazon reached a deal with MGM for US $ 8.45 billion, the announcement was made today and it is a high value acquisition, since the company’s catalog has around 4,000 films and 17,000 hours of TV. The first news of the purchase came in the middle of this month, when Variety revealed that Amazon was in negotiations with MGM.

Among the most famous intellectual properties of the study is James bondBut it is only the tip of the iceberg, the studio has almost 100 years of history and some of its most recent productions are much loved, such as The Handmaid’s Tale series – 100%, Vikings – 90%, The Voice Y Shark tank.

Mike hopkins, Senior Vice President of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, said in a statement:

The real financial value behind this deal is the treasure trove of intellectual property in the deep catalog that we plan to reinvent and develop together with the talented team at MGM. It is very exciting and offers many high-quality storytelling opportunities.

In recent years, streaming has become very important and has displaced television and even cinema as people’s favorite entertainment medium; With the pandemic this trend increased and now users find themselves in a war of streaming platforms, each offering valuable catalogs with classic and original productions. Amazon Prime Video has given us great series and acquired great quality movies, but the purchase of MGM is a watershed in its history.

Other valuable MGM properties that will be in the hands of Amazon are old and modern classics like 12 Men in Struggle – 100%, Low Instincts – 54%, Legally Blonde – 68%, Devilish Games – 88%, Wild Bull – 98%, RoboCop: The Defender of the Future – 88%, The Silence of the Innocents – 94%, Thelma & Louise: An Unexpected End – 83%, and the saga of Rocky, which has eight installments so far, including the two films by Believe. Kevin Ulrich, Chairman of the MGM Board of Directors, said (via Deadline):

It has been an honor to have been part of the incredible transformation of Metro Goldwyn Mayer. To get here it took immensely talented people with true faith in a vision. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank the MGM team that helped us get to this historic day. I am very proud that the MGM Lion, which has long evoked Hollywood’s Golden Age, will continue its history, and the idea born from the creation of United Artists lives on in the way the founders originally intended. , driven by talent and your vision. The opportunity to align MGM’s history with Amazon is an inspiring combination.

Who knows what the future holds for streaming users, there are so many services to choose from. AT&T recently announced that WarnerMedia and its TV Discovery company will merge, becoming the second-largest media firm, after Disney. The merger could also result in streaming services HBO Max and Discovery Plus joining together and increasing the catalog significantly.

