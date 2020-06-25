Sony Interactive Entertainment and the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, in collaboration with Grupo Mediapro, have released the full list of riders who are going to participate this Friday in the Gran Turismo All Star event, a solidarity championship that will be played virtually in Gran Turismo Sport, the exclusive driving title for PlayStation 4.

The charity challenge launched by Carlos Sainz has received a massive response to which some of the most important drivers in the universe of Spanish motorsport have joined. The starting grid of the championship will be made up of great drivers from different categories, from the world of rallies to motorcycling, passing through cars and, of course, the spectacular GTs. This is the complete list of participants:

• Carlos Sainz – Official McLaren Formula 1 driver.

• Lucas Ordóñez – GT Pilot. Podium at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

• Nani Roma – Double Dakar Champion.

• Antonio García – Corvette official pilot. Triple Champion of the 24 hours of Le Mans.

• Albert Costa – Official Lamborghini Driver. Champion of the International GT Open.

• Andy Soucek – Bentley Official Pilot. F2 champion.

• Tatiana Calderón – Super Formula Pilot. Alfa Romeo equipment test driver.

• Marta García – Pilot W Series and Formula Renault.

• Dani Clos – Expiloto Formula 1.

• Roberto Merhi – Expiloto Formula 1.

• Roldán Rodríguez – GP2 Expilot.

• Álex Rins – Official Suzuki driver – MotoGP. Moto3 and Moto2 World Runner-up.

• Coque López – Williams team driver. Finalist in the FIA-Certified Gran Turismo Championships 2018 and 2019.

• Manuel Rodríguez – Pilot of the TRL team. Finalist in the FIA-Certified Gran Turismo Championships 2019.

• José Manuel Brea – Pilot of the PROne team. Finalist in the FIA-Certified Gran Turismo Championships 2019.

The championship will consist of several races divided into two semifinals, a play-off and a grand final that will only be entered by the best drivers from the previous rounds. The races will be contested with Gr.3 cars: spectacular supercars modified specifically for use on the circuit, to which they must take full advantage of on the asphalt of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, faithfully recreated in the exclusive title for PlayStation 4. In the Two hours of the special, as in any other championship, there will be interviews with the participants, starting grid, repetitions of the best moments and commentators that will give excitement to the competition.

The Gran Turismo All Star event of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is in solidarity for the Red Cross RESPONDE, a concrete plan of action and comprehensive response launched in March to respond to the situation caused by the pandemic and serve more than 2,400,000 vulnerable people, mobilizing more than 48,000 volunteers, who will materialize the planned responses throughout the territory through more than 1,400 service points and also telematically and / or by telephone. All those interested in collaborating in this charity event can make their donations from the following link.

The entire championship, produced by LVP, can be followed this Friday, May 29 from 6:30 p.m. simultaneously through GOL and UBEAT.