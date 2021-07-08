Confirmed a new type of astronomical cataclysm: the hypernova

Its heavy elements come from a supernova-like predecessor event

Therefore, the additional neutrons needed in these heavy elements could only come from the violent collapse of a very early star, “amplified by rapid rotation and the presence of a strong magnetic field,” the scientists explain. As we have seen, the mysterious celestial body is extremely rare, not only because it has very little iron, but also because of the high levels of heavier elements.

Simulations suggest that the event was a magnetorrotational hypernova, created with the death of a highly magnetized, rapidly spinning star. at least 25 times the mass of the sun. When these stars explode at the end of their lives as a type of enhanced supernova, they can have energetic and neutron-rich environments. needed to forge heavy items.

“We now find observational evidence for the first time that directly indicates that there was a different type of hypernova than produced all the stable elements in the periodic table at once: an explosion of the collapse of the core of a strongly magnetized, fast-spinning massive star, “says Chiaki Kobayashi, co-author of the study.” It is the only thing that explains the results. “

According to experts, these hypernovae would be rare and represent only 1 in 1,000 supernovaeBut they would be even 10 times more frequent than neutron star mergers today and would produce similar amounts of heavy elements per event.

Hypernovae have been known since the late 1990s. However, this is the first time that one has been detected that combines rapid rotation and strong magnetism.