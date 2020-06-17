Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Last week Sony presented a part of what it has prepared for the new generation of consoles. Among the upcoming projects is the new Insomniac Games, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which will represent the return of the intergalactic duo more than 7 years after their last original adventure and more than 3 after the reinvention of their original title. Well, the next game will not only be starred by Ratchet and Clank, but they will be accompanied.

Something that caught the eye of the reveal trailer is that a new character appeared in it that left fans speculating on his identity. We refer to the creature very similar to Ratchet, but that highlights in it a more bluish color.

Well, this character is still a mystery, but today the developer Insomniac Games confirmed that this new creature from another dimension will debut in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and that it will be playable.

Who is the new mysterious Lombax?

Players have started calling this character Ratchette, thinking that it is a female of the Lombax species. There are some who even believe that this character is the female version of Ratchet, taking into account that both are very similar and that the title will have a theme of parallel universes.

So far it is not officially known what role this character will have, but the fact of accompanying Ratchet and Clank is enough reason to excite fans of the series. It is possible that this character even has a very active role in the gameplay and that the player can switch between him and Ratchet instantly. Also, it is possible to see that your weapon will be a little different from Ratchet’s key.

Play as Ratchet AND a mysterious new female Lombax from another dimension. # RatchetPS5 #RiftApart pic.twitter.com/aMDSAB77iG – Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 16, 2020

Here are the first screenshots of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Did you think this new character would be playable? How do you think it will affect the gameplay of the new title? Tell us in the comments.

Until now not much is known about Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, but something that is clear is that it is a new and complete game developed from 0 with the PlayStation 5 in mind. Its release date is not yet known.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is coming to PlayStation 5 as an exclusive. You can find more news related to him if you visit his file.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Source