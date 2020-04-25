The Ministry of Health of the Nation registered this Saturday 9 new deaths from coronavirus and 173 infections in the last 24 hours. Thus, the total number of infected in the whole country amounted to 3,780 and the fatal victims add up to 185.

Of all those cases, 888 (23.5%) are imported, 1,641 (43.4%) are close contacts of confirmed cases, 797 (21.1%) are cases of community circulation and the rest are under epidemiological investigation.

In the morning, in the official report, three deaths were reported: a man, 48 years old, resident in the city of Buenos Aires; and two women, one 75 years old, also from the City, and another 85 years, from La Rioja.

In the evening report, the Ministry of Health reported six more deaths. Are three women, two 67 and 80 years old, both from the Federal Capital; and another 90 years old, resident in the province of Córdoba. They also passed away three men, two 60 and 86 years old, both from the province of Buenos Aires; and another 85 years old, a native of Río Negro.

Formosa and Catamarca are the only jurisdictions that so far have not presented patients with coronavirus.

Since the contagion cases began to be counted, the registration of this day set a record in terms of the total number of infected communicated. There are 94 from the province of Buenos Aires, 55 from the city of Buenos Aires, 4 from Río Negro, 4 from Tierra del Fuego, 3 from Santa Fe, 3 from La Rioja, 7 from Chaco, 1 from Córdoba, 1 from Corrientes, 1 of Santiago del Estero.

It was also reported that 2,752 new samples were made on Friday and since the beginning of the outbreak, 47,406 diagnostic tests were carried out for this disease, which is equivalent to 1,044.7 samples per million inhabitants. The number of cases discarded until yesterday is 36,610 (by laboratory and by clinical / epidemiological criteria).

The main age groups affected by the registered cases correspond to people between 20 and 59 years of age, the average age being 44 years. To the date, the total of discharges is 1,030 people. “Equivalent to more than 28%. 144 patients in therapy, which constitutes less than 5%, and the rest are active. Further, we have passed a thousand tests for every million inhabitants, with a percentage of positivity of less than 10% “, specified the Secretary of Health, Carla Vizzotti.

“Community transmission is evident. There is a 20% in the city and in the province of Buenos Aires. The cities of Rosario (Santa Fe), Choele Choel (Río Negro), Resistencia (Chaco) and Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego), ”he indicated. Alejandro Costa, Undersecretary of Health Strategies.

According to official sources, compulsory isolation will continue until May 10 with the signing of the new decree that the Head of State finished polishing this Friday in the Legal and Technical Secretariat. It transpired that “sanitary traffic lights” will be incorporated to measure the progress of the coronavirus in the provinces. And that the possibility of enabling leisure time in the open air for minors is under study.

On Friday they were published -in the Official Gazette- the activities that as of yesterday are allowed in those districts of the country during social, preventive and compulsory isolation and under what conditions can they function. Through various Administrative Decisions that bear the signature of the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, and the Minister of Health, Ginés González García, the National Executive Branch gave details on the flexibility of the quarantine in Entre Ríos, Misiones, Salta, San Juan, Neuquén, Santa Cruz, Mendoza, Jujuy and La Pampa.