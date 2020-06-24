The Ministry of Health of the Nation reported on Tuesday that during the last 24 hours 35 deaths and 2,285 new positive cases for coronavirus were registered. With this data, the total number of infected in the whole country amounts to 47,216 and the fatal victims add up to 1,078.

Of all those cases, 1,052 (2.2%) are imported, 17,655 (37.4%) are close contacts of confirmed cases, 19,603 (41.5%) are cases of community circulation and the rest are under epidemiological investigation.

This Tuesday morning there were six new deaths, all men: two 91 and 74 years, from the province of Buenos Aires; three of 67, 76 and 73 years, of Federal Capital; and a 68-year-old from Chaco.

At night, 29 more deaths were reported. 17 men, eight of 48, 77, 91, 73, 60, 77, 86 and 74, from the province; eight of 74, 46, 86, 79, 65, 58, 65 and 63 years, from the city of Buenos Aires; one of 75 years, from Río Negro; and 12 women, five of 77, 88, 80, 87 and 91 years, residents in the province of Buenos Aires; six of 62, 85, 71, 86, 80 and 96 years, of Federal Capital; and a 90 year old, From Cordoba.

From the Ministry of Health they detailed that 7,120 new samples were made yesterday and since the start of the outbreak, 292,511 diagnostic tests were carried out for this disease, which is equivalent to 6,446.3 per million inhabitants.

The number of cases discarded until yesterday is 197,629 (by laboratory and by clinical / epidemiological criteria). The main age groups affected by the registered cases correspond to people between 20 and 59 years of age, the average age being 36 years.

To the date, the total number of discharges is 13,576 people.

Of the new 2,285 cases, 1334 are from the province of Buenos Aires, 759 from the city of Buenos Aires, 55 from Chaco, 29 from Santa Fe, 29 from Neuquén, 23 from Córdoba, 1917 from Entre Ríos, 8 from Mendoza, 6 from Formosa, 2 from Chubut , 1 from La Rioja and 1 from Santa Cruz.

The secretariat of Access to Health, Carla Vizzotti, assured that the return to phase 1 in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area « is a possibility ». « It would be to take measures to stop the circulation of the virus, to have an incubation period, and to organize ourselves again, » said the official.

As officially reported during the report issued by the health authority, of the 30,306 people who currently have the disease, 414 do so in critical care units.

While the positivity rate -which measures cases detected on tests carried out- since the start of the pandemic is 18.58%: yesterday it stood at 31.8 nationally, driven by the city of Buenos Aires, where it arrived to 43%, and by the province of Buenos Aires, where it reached 34.4%.

The Chief of Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero, He maintained that « as long as there are cases of coronavirus, we must continue with the care policy. » « The alternatives are all on the table, and they have to be brought to the political definition table, which will be on Thursday, I calculate, so that the highest authorities make a decision, » the chief minister said in statements made this morning to Continental Radio.

There he added: “As long as we continue to have cases, we have to continue intensifying care policies. And seeing the numbers of the last days, without a doubt we have to continue strengthening the measures for the AMBA ”.

In the world, 9,154,232 people were infected by COVID-19. Of the total, 473,650 patients died and 4,585,022 managed to recover.