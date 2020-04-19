The Ministry of Health of the Nation registered this Sunday 2 new deaths from coronavirus and 102 infections in the last 24 hours. The total number of infected throughout the country amounted to 2941 and fatalities add up 134.

The people who died are two men, one 93 years old, resident in the Province of Buenos Aires; and another 74, resident in the province of Córdoba.

Of the total of these cases, 858 (29.2%) are imported, 1,235 (42%) are close contacts of confirmed cases, 538 (18.3%) are cases of community circulation and the rest are under epidemiological investigation.

The confirmed cases were 48 in the province of Buenos Aires, 15 in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, 11 in Córdoba, 8 in Río Negro, 5 in Chaco, 4 in La Rioja, 3 in Mendoza, 3 in Neuquén, 3 in Tierra del Fuego, 1 in Santa Fe and 1 in Chubut.

The greatest number of cases is concentrated in the province of Buenos Aires (873) and CABA (706). That is why the Government has put the magnifying glass on how to contain the pandemic in the AMBA, that is, the urban area that connects the Buenos Aires territory with the municipalities of the suburbs.

The last report of the Ministry of Health it threw good news in the midst of the advance of the pandemic in Argentina and the growth – gradual and expected by government authorities – of the death toll. Since the first case of coronavirus was known in the country on March 3, 2839 people have been infected132 died and 709 have already been discharged.

Those 709 people represent the 25% of the total and they are the symbol of hope in a time marked by uncertainty about the return to work, social and recreational activities. In addition, they make a positive difference compared to at least 5%, which represents the number of people who have lost their lives so far. On the other hand, the number of cases discarded until yesterday is 25,259, by laboratory and by clinical / epidemiological criteria.

Yesterday 1,770 new samples were made and since the outbreak began, 32,712, which is equivalent to 720.9 samples per million inhabitants, detailed the portfolio that Ginéz González García conducts on this Sunday morning.

In the last hours the president Alberto Fernández He emphasized the need to continue to maintain isolation strictly, while continuing to focus on the economic damage involved in keeping most economic and productive activities idle.

“We know of the economic decline. The concern is health, but we also deal with the economy, maintaining jobs. We know that there will be many economic losses, but this should not in any way cover the health issue, “he said.

