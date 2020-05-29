The Colombian Government confirmed 13 cases of COVID-19 in the Presidency of the Republic; Iván Duque and his closest circle were subjected to tests that gave negative

The Colombian government confirmed 13 cases of COVID-19 in the Presidency of the Republic, for which the head of state, Iván Duque, and their closest circle were subjected to tests that gave negative result.

Five of the infected are part of the Administrative Department of the Presidency (Dapre) and the remaining eight are from the protection scheme of the Narino Palace, headquarters of Executive.

According to him Dapre, the people who tested positive for the coronavirus “are in isolation at home.”

“On Wednesday, May 27, tests were carried out on the President of the Republic, his advisers, support team, as well as the people who make up the president’s primary security team, all with negative results,” added the information. .

The entity also reported that it will monitor the evolution of those infected and will continue with the biosecurity protocols ordered by the Government, including that only 20% of the staff can be worked in person while the health emergency is in force.

On May 20, the Government had confirmed the contagion of a member of the security force of the Casa de Nariño and of 13 soldiers from the Presidential Guard Battalion.

On that occasion, neither Duque, nor his family, nor his close circle underwent tests for COVID-19 because they had no contact with the infected.

For reasons of prevention, several security personnel from the Presidency did have to undergo tests to rule out possible infections.

The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated in Colombia and 1,262 cases were confirmed yesterday, a daily record, with which there are already 25,366 confirmed and 822 deceased.

Given that the infections are overflowing, with more than a thousand cases in the last three days, last night the national government extended the mandatory preventive isolation, in force from March 25 and which was due to end on May 31, until zero hours of July 1.

With information from .