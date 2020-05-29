People wear masks while passing graffiti in the industrial zone, this Wednesday in Bogotá, Colombia. (Free Press Photo: .)

The Colombian Government confirmed this Friday 13 cases of COVID-19 in the Presidency of the Republic, for which the head of state, Iván Duque, and his closest circle were subjected to tests that gave negative results.

Five of the infected are part of the Administrative Department of the Presidency (Dapre) and the remaining eight are from the protection scheme of the Casa de Nariño, headquarters of the Executive.

According to Dapre, people who tested positive for the coronavirus “are in isolation at home.”

The Colombian government announced this Thursday the extension for one month of the coronavirus quarantine that ended on May 31 and the resumption of international flights from September 1.

By means of a signed today, the Colombian president, Iván Duque, prolonged throughout the month of June the mandatory preventive isolation throughout the country that will end at zero hours on July 1.

That measure took effect on March 25, initially for two weeks, but has been renewed by the president several times in order to contain the coronavirus, which until today leaves 25,366 infected and 822 dead in the country.

For the isolation to be effective, the norm “totally limits the free movement of people and vehicles in the national territory,” with 43 exceptions that seek to guarantee the right to life, health and survival of Colombians, according to the Government. .

In this context, according to the decree, the group of 43 exceptions includes assistance and provision of health services, acquisition and payment of essential goods.

Displacement for banking and notary services, assistance and care for children, adolescents, people over 70 years of age, people with disabilities and patients with special treatments that require assistance from trained personnel, among others, are also exempt.

The Government also authorized the opening of hairdressing services, public parking lots for vehicles, museums and libraries, among others.

Air operations

As for air operations, suspended since March 23, the Minister of Transportation, Angela Orozco, said that they will be resumed from September 1, a day after the end of the economic emergency decreed by Duque in March to face the pandemic.

“As of September 1, international passenger transport would be reactivated and to the extent that in June there are new productive activities except with due protocols, the sale of international tickets is allowed from September 1,” said the minister.

With the decision, the airlines will be able to offer tickets through their sales channels and travel agencies, and it is expected that the Government will announce the protocols that must be implemented at airports and inside aircraft to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

Speaking on the daily presidential television program “Prevention and Action”, Orozco recalled that in “air transport the restriction on the entry of international travelers remains until August 31, which is the date until which the health emergency extended “

Regarding internal flights, the Minister of Transportation assured that no decision has yet been made but pointed out that at the moment there are drafts of biosafety protocols that are being discussed with mayors and governors “to coordinate reactivation decisions with them.”

“We are going to continue building, together with the local authorities, the draft protocols that have been socialized and that will be issued by the Ministry of Health (…) as well as the decisions to reactivate that sector,” he explained.