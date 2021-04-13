confirm third and fourth season

Although the premiere date has not yet been defined or when the new episodes will begin to be recorded, it is already a great advance for the followers of the series, knowing that the story that has captivated them will not last for two seasons.

“Dear and distinguished members, I have a special announcement to give you. Bridgerton will return for a third and fourth season. Now this author will have to go out and buy more ink ”, reads the statement shared on social networks.

Bridgerton. (Instagram / Bridgerton.)

Julia Quinn wrote eight books, one for each Bridgerton brother, so Netflix is ​​expected to make eight seasons of the series. So far it is known that the second installment will star the oldest of the brothers: Anthony.

Recall that a few days ago it was reported that Regé-Jean Pag, actor who gave life to Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, will not participate in the second installment of the story and in fact it is speculated that it could be due to the actor’s busy schedule, that it includes projects as big as being the new James Bond; although now, with this announcement the fans have resumed their hopes of seeing it in a later season.