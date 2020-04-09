They keep dating new data from the liver transplant research that Eric Abidal received several years ago, when he was still a Barcelona footballer. The latest information indicates that Gérard Armand was the donor, but it is doubted that they really are cousins.

According to Cadena Ser, both the report of the forensic doctor of the judge and of Vall d’Hebron agree that the liver donor was Gérard Armand. Last November, the tests were carried out after being requested by the judge investigating the case.

The main unknown remains the relationship of Gérard Armand and Eric Abidal. From justice they want to know if they really are cousins ​​and they have asked France for help, but they have not been able to clarify it. And it is that during the trial there were contradictions and indications that gave to think that they were not familiar and it continues trying to determine if they are it or not.