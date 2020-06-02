Confirm FORMULA 1 calendar 2020

The Formula 1 He confirmed that the 2020 season will begin in Austria next month, and revealed details about the first eight races of a new schedule, which will take place after the events were suspended by the pandemic of the Covid-19.

Formula 1 announced in a statement that the races were suspended due to the Covid-19 outbreak, F1, teams and the FIA ​​have been working to come up with a plan to allow the season to start safely, and Today Chief Executive Chase Carey described the first part of a revised calendar.

Formula 1 starts in July

The season will kick off with the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring on July 5, followed a week later by a second race on the same track.

The Hungarian Grand Prix will follow a week after that, before a break. Then there will be two consecutive races at Silverstone, followed by the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona.

The Belgian Grand Prix will follow, with the Italian Grand Prix at Monza a week later on September 6. All races will have the support of Formula 2 and Formula 3.

Due to the continued fluidity of the Covid-19 international situation, F1 will finalize the details of the broader schedule and hopes to publish that in the coming weeks with the expectation of having a total of 15-18 races before completing the season in December.

F1 currently expects opening races to be closed events, but we hope that fans will be able to attend again when it is safe to do so.

The health and safety of everyone involved will continue to be the number one priority, with Formula 1 and the FIA ​​having a robust and detailed plan to ensure that races maintain the highest level of safety with strict procedures.

