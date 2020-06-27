Surely you will be tired of the confirmation windows when moving from file to folder inside your Windows 10 computer. The confirmation windows make the frequent process slower and not as profitable as you would expect. These usually appear if you are one of those who like to choose methods and keyboard shortcuts. However, as there are two ways to move files; one copying, the other moving them, many times you can move them by mistake.

In this article we will tell you how you can confirm the file movement on your computer so that you avoid generating unwanted shortcuts.

How can you confirm file / folder movement by moving or dragging?

As you well ask in the subtitle. In order for the box or window to confirm the movement of the file or folder to appear, you will need help tools to activate them. Follow these steps to activate them:

1.- Try visiting the Github web portal to obtain the DragDropConfirm file.

2.- Once you enter the portal, click on the green button that says “Download”.

3.- If you are in the menu, select the “Download zip” option.

4.- Have you already downloaded the file ?, now extract the contents of the tablet so that it appears on your computer.

5.- Once the extraction of the tablet is finished, enter the extracted folder, and go to the location… “ DragDropConfirmmaster Installer”.

6.- Now run the file “DragDropConfirm_installer.exe” so you can install the application.

7.- Once installed, you can drag and drop files or folders as it normally does. Because doing so you will see a pop-up window where you can confirm the file movement.

8.- Of course, once this window appears, select “OK” to move the files, or click “Cancel” to prevent them from moving.

How can you remove the confirm file move window?

In case you finally dislike the application you downloaded in the previous section, pay attention to the following steps to disable it:

1- Enter and open the control panel.

2- Now go to the Programs> Uninstall a program location.

3- Look there in the list of installed programs “DragDropConfirm”. Select it and then click on the button “Uninstall”.

4.- Select it and then click the “Uninstall” button.

5.- Once you have uninstalled the application, the confirmation window will stop appearing when you move or drag any file.

Final remarks on confirming movement

Note that the “DragDropConfirm” pop-ups that you can search for by default Windows confirmation are not the same. The latter has no options.

In the latter case, you can choose to move files through the keyboard shortcuts or the context menu. Or you can disable the drag and drop function, but you will not be able to bring up the confirmation window for drag and drop gestures.

