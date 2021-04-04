Confirm date! For Friends special on HBO Max | Instagram

That’s right, although it never seemed to arrive, the Friends special in HBO Max finally has shooting date confirmed after numerous delays due to the health contingency that has recently turned one year.

As you may recall, Friends should have premiered their reunion special in March 2020, however, the contingency due to the health contingency delayed the entire project.

The long-awaited meeting, which will bring the main actors of the series after 17 years, it was delayed numerous times and only a year later it is on track and the filming date has already been confirmed and the long launch is closer than ever.

It is worth mentioning that the proposal was born as a result of the launch of HBO Max in 2020, since the streaming platform has the famous sitcom among its exclusive contents and wanted to launch showing its power with the six protagonists of the series.

And best of all, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry are confirmed for the event.

As it was a recording that yes or yes had to be in a physical way, the production company delayed its production due to the health crisis.

Now, with the mass vaccination started in the United States, it is the ideal time to carry it out, as confirmed by Deadline, who placed the appointment next week in Los Angeles.

It should be noted that Ben Winston will direct a meeting that was not originally scripted and that will take place in the original studios of the series.

It will be in program format and will leave juicy profits for its protagonists and The Wall Street Journal reported that each actor will receive a figure that ranges between 2.25 and 2.5 million of dollars.

It will be great. You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and fun than it would have been. So I choose to see it as the glass half full that was put off. Look, we’re not going anywhere. You’ll never get rid of Friends, I’m sorry, “Rachen’s interpreter told Deadline in September.

It is worth mentioning that HBO Max has not yet officially confirmed the premiere date of the Friends special, however, the chances are growing that it will be before the platform’s arrival in Latin America.

In fact, it is next June when the service will arrive in the region and the comic series will undoubtedly be one more reason to subscribe.

Since earlier this year Netflix it was affected with the rights and ended up losing it, as well as the series of “Gossip Girl” and “The prince of rap”, these three being the most popular and therefore seen within the famous streaming platform.

And it is that just as it happened in the United States, the rights of those three Warner productions were recovered by the producer and will become part of the content of the streaming platform HBO Max.

As expected, at that time that news caused great feelings and of course fury on the part of millions of people who expressed their feelings on social networks, but there was nothing left to do unfortunately.

It is worth mentioning that the series is made up of ten seasons of about 24 chapters each except for the third and sixth seasons, which had 25 episodes, and the last, which had 18 chapters.

Upon completion, Joey, a sequel about the life of the eponymous character, was filmed in Los Angeles and also had a brief crossover with the Mad About You series, when Jamie and Lisa entered Central Perk and mistook Phoebe Buffay for her twin sister Ursula. .