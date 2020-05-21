Through a brief statement made by Liga MX, the medical results made this week by Santos Laguna were announced, confirming the contagion of 8 players from the squad to the coronavirus.

It was also mentioned that the players infected with SARS-CoV-2 are asymptomatic, but will be observed by the Ministry of Health to verify their evolution.

In the notification, the names of the affected soccer players were not revealed, only positive cases were counted.

So far the Lagunero club has not spoken about such confirmation of the Liga MX.

Dr. Roberto Bernal, Secretary of Health of Coahuila confirmed to El Siglo about the positive cases, reporting that the tests were carried out in a certified laboratory of a private hospital in Torreón endorsed by the health sector.

“Because the tests were carried out by a private hospital with a certified laboratory, the Health unit will monitor each one of them, as well as their contacts in recent days. With this, the Government of Coahuila, through the Plan State of Prevention and Control of the Covid-19 and the Subcommittee of the Laguna Region, will be aware of the evolution of the same, “cites the statement from the Ministry of Health of Coahuila.

In previous days some soccer players of the Warriors could be seen failing to comply with the sanitary measures of Sana Distancia, one of them was the goalkeeper and captain of Santos Laguna, Jonathan Orozco, who could be seen performing a celebration for his birthday with a group musical and without keeping the corresponding distance recommended in the protocols to avoid COVID-19 infections.

Official Statement of the LIGA MX and the @ClubSantos:

