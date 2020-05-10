Business closings and movement restrictions since the state of alarm was decreed have caused them to skyrocket online sales 50%, a percentage that places your voltage level at the peaks that are reached during the Black friday.

“Online sales have triggered their growth during the state of alarm,” says the president of Uno Logística, Francisco Aranda. The coronavirus has forced the Spanish to adapt their consumption habits to the current situation and online commerce has been the answer.

However, the coronavirus has complicated the work of carriers. “The high level of pressure demanded by high demand coupled with workplace safety measures or zero contact protocols have created additional difficulties that have their origin in the health crisis,” says the president of the Logistics and Transport Business Organization, One Logistics.

«A situation that has revealed efficiency and competitiveness of the Spanish logistics companies, which guarantee the proper functioning of the supply chain in a complex scenario, “says Francisco Aranda.

Slump in activity

The sector is going through a moment of maximum controversy. On the one hand, e-commerce sales have doubled to peaks of high demand, while the closure of shops during the state of alarm has generated a drastic reduction in activity.

Specifically, logistics and transport operators have seen reduced movement up to 50%. “The business of commercial transactions between companies has collapsed,” says Aranda.

Online commerce does not save losses

The growth of electronic commerce does not compensate for the drop in logistics activity in general. The vast majority of companies have been unable to supply the closing of physical businesses with the increase in online purchases.

“The Online sales are characterized by being unit orders, which translates into lower efficiency and higher cost for logistics company “, explains the president of Uno Logistics, which justifies that” the supply to establishments is more profitable due to its large volumes of purchase and less optimization “.

Transportation is one of the services considered essential after declaring the state of alarm. However, this scenario has caused many companies in the sector to be forced to present their workers with a temporary employment regulation file (ERTE).

Sport: the star of online sales

Quarantine has sparked the fever of online shopping. The sports equipment category leads the table with an increase of up to 200% in the sale of sports equipment. Other sectors such as the toy store, the reforms or the purchase of alcoholic beverages have also boosted their sales since the state of alarm was declared.

However, not all sectors have increased their sales online. Textile has been the most affected with a drop in sales that exceeds 80%. A blow to the fashion industry to which is added the closing of the physical stores.