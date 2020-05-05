Quarantine has suited many television shows very well, seeing their audiences rise in the past month and a half with much of the population locked up at home. MasterChef is thanking him in a special way: he has revived this season in his delivery with anonymous contestants, after the puncture that caused the 2019 edition with his worst historical audience data. Monday’s program marked the best figure for this year’s screen share, an excellent 21.8%, and for the second consecutive week it exceeds the barrier of 2,900,000 viewers. Accumulate the best data from the last four installments.

The average of the four episodes aired to date improves the totals of the previous three seasons. This year, for the moment, it is 2,789,000 viewers and a share of 20.2%. In 2019, MasterChef was followed by 1,847,000 (15% share), in 2018 by 2,528,000 (18.9%) and in 2017 by 2,495,000 (17.5%). The four deliveries broadcast have been leaders in their time slot, something that in the previous season it only achieved in the first three (out of 13), although this year the program has not faced other powerful competitors like other years.

The season record for this Monday was marked by two controversies. The first, on the set, with the expulsion of Saray, who presented the judges with a partridge without plucking. The contestant did not want to cook the bird, which was part of the final test, and showed her discontent by leaving the animal unprocessed, which caused the jury’s anger. The second controversial moment of the night was due to the second test, the outdoor one, which was widely criticized on social networks. TVE and Shine Iberia recorded it on the set of La casa de papel, a Netflix fiction that originated in Antena 3. Protests have come due to the fact that public television promoted external fiction, especially just a day before the return of The Ministry of Time, one of the great bets of the chain in the history of its series.

TVE is also taking advantage of the MasterChef pull these days to announce the distribution of its next edition of celebrities, which is usually broadcast after the summer. The chain has confirmed for the moment the participation of the former Minister of Health and former Mayor of Malaga Celia Villalobos, the presenter Raquel Sánchez Silva, the artist La Terremoto de Alcorcón, the stylist Josie, the communicator Gonzalo Miró and the interpreters David Fernández, Raquel Meroño, Florentino Fernández, Melanie Olivares and Juan José Ballesta.

