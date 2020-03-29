Coronavirus crisis and forced telework forced, Internet traffic in our country explodes all records. But can the network snap our fingers?

Between videoconferencing with colleagues, the VPN to connect to the corporate network from their living room, Whatsapp or Messenger with friends and family, the big one on PlayStation Network and a short film on Netflix during the evening, not doubt: Internet traffic, at a time of coronavirus and containment that the disease imposes on us, is under severe test. So far, all is well, despite the slowdowns seen here and there. But can things get worse? Is the network armed to absorb such a load over the length? Then, disaster scenario: can the Internet totally crash?