It is about adaptation of mental health spatial tools and techniques in confinement, available to the population: Mexican Space Agency

Mexican astronauts share knowledge

Regeneration, May 12, 2020. The Mexican Space Agency (AEM) released a series of tools adapted from astronaut training for isolation management by COVID-19.

Two Mexican astronauts share practical techniques and advice for confinement.

The note released by the AEM, decentralized body of the Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT).

–«(…), With the purpose of supporting the population to manage confinement during the health emergency«-.

Daily problems coexist

And it is that the Mexican Space Agency cites friction, possible disagreements in the field of confinement, similar to the quarantine by coronavirus.

In their experience astronauts reveal:

«Fatigue, irritability, depression, monotony and friction with other people living in small and closed spaces…»

“… are some of the problems of isolation that astronauts face daily in their missions …”

Furthermore they say that this «they can last days or months ».

Similarity to coronavirus quarantine.

Precisely the space agency of our country emphasizes: “they are the same that people could be experiencing due to the isolation caused by COVID-19”.

Virtual seminar

For this reason, the AEM offers free and online the virtual seminar that Tania Robles and Betel Valdés conducted.

This, with the same mental health tools that astronauts apply, in plain language, of course.

In addition to immediate practical application- indicated.

Even, It allows understanding the similarity between the training of space missions and the current confinement situation.

Of course it is underlined: knowledge of space training available to everyone in the following video:

The virtual seminar

Regarding the pedagogical matter, the director General of the AEM, Salvador Landeros Ayala, recalled that it was achieved thanks to the two talented young Mexicans.

I indicate that the Mexican women have Received these analog astronaut trainings on various missions abroad.

Whose knowledge has been synthesized, in a virtual seminar, a compendium of mental health exercises to face life in space, with the following contents:

First: Knowledge of oneself. Take a few minutes apart from other people when you feel upset, connect with your breathing and become aware of the importance of understanding them.

Two: -Write, draw. Make internal dialogue with yourself.

It is cited as the third content: Eat together. The rituals are important, Put little rules of the game to share quality time with those who are living in this isolation.

Likewise, it is listed in fourth: Keep a good mood. Train your mind to find the positive in every situation.

Includes, in the following Stay active and take breaks.

Of course the limits: Six: «Take care and respect your limits. Anger and fear, like any fire, can be more easily controlled when they start. “

The dream

In seventh place, -Take care of your dream. For many scientific reasons related to your brain, try to make your room dark when you sleep.

– “Avoid exposing yourself to light from cell phones, tablets, computers, television, at least an hour before sleeping,” they emphasize.

Of course, (8): – Cultivate doing something you like. Isolation creates free time; you can use it to do something you like.

Besides the common good: (9): Support Others (Empathy in Quarantine). Give good cheer to others, – “may give you good cheer,” he says.

Activities Calendar

Content number ten is related to creating a calendar of activities for your day.

– «If you are doing work from home or supporting your children with their distance classes, follow general schedules; this will help you to structure your day, which is invaluable for mental stability ».

Astronauts

The AEM details the names and academic activities of the astronauts.

This is Betel Martínez Valdés, graduated from the UNAM Faculty of Psychology; currently studying Master in Epidemiology at the National Institute of Public Health.

She is a mentor in the AEM initiative “Women Towards Space”.

And in addition to Tania Robles collaborator of AEM and Mechanical Engineer from UNAM.

She is Co-founder of the Aerospace Association of the Faculty of Engineering, and Regional Coordinator of North, Central America and the Caribbean of “Space Generation Advisory Council ”.