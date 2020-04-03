We are almost close to the weekend, at the date of writing the article, and it seems that bad weather will give way to a few days of clear weather and sun. I know. Neither you nor anyone else should leave the house to enjoy the climate of a spring that will go unnoticed by most of usBut you shouldn’t fall apart and get depressed, even if there are applications to combat these symptoms.

From Andro4all, aware that you are inundated with news about the coronavirus, how to combat boredom, the ways in which you can take advantage of the long stay at home and other news of necessity, we want to continue offering you ideas so that these days, especially if you have people who are not in the mood for the clouds or there are little boys and girls running around the house, your quarantine, everyone’s, continue to be somewhat more bearable. Today, because the summer is about to appear, I want to show you what awaits us when everything ends.

Internet, beaches and YouTube

I have a suggestion to make before going to the bulk of the news. First of all, gather the whole family around the room, take out those boring towels at the back of the closet and spread them out in front of the TV, pour yourself any drink you feel like, grab one of those snacks you are devouring these days and light the television. Now after this quick preparation, I will show you which are the best broadcasts of beaches, both in our country and beyond our borders.

Lanzarote It is one of the few idyllic places left in our country. Year after year, this is already a personal anecdote, my parents decide to visit its beaches for the ability to renew the spirit that one of the most beautiful Canary Islands offers. In this case, as you can see in the video that I show you about these lines, you can go to one of the beaches in Puerto del Carmen and enjoy the sound of the sea and truly relaxing sea views. But rest assured that this has only just begun.

Following the tour of paradisiacal beaches, you can also enjoy the camera that those responsible for the Viva Wyndham Azteca Resort have connected for everyone. With a close-up of the palm trees waving their leaves, that turquoise color of the water invites you to move to the summer holidays. Hawaii, changing country, is another one of those locations that everyone, who more and who less, we have dreamed of visiting on more than one occasion, especially if surfing navigates through your veins. This time, since there is no official prohibition to lock yourself in the house in the United States, we can see the lucky visitors to Waimea Bay beach.

To say goodbye to the news, I hope it helps you to have fun and entertain yourself in the days that we have left of confinement, I want to show you the incredible beauty of White Bay beach, located in the British Virgin Islands. This dream area is broadcast to everyone thanks to a camera located in one of the bars in the area, offering the envious spectator a perfect environment to dream of the sand grazing the feet or a bath before going to eat.

