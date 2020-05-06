The confinement has caused MediaMarkt shoot your sales ‘online’ 500% in the month of April with respect to the same period of the previous year, within the framework of the state of alarm decreed by the Government for the coronavirus health crisis.

Specific, the multinational has reinforced its operations online and it has increased security measures, after the closure of its physical stores in Spain due to the declaration of the state of alarm.

The sale of video games shoots up 785%

The best-selling categories in this period have been video game, with a growth of 785% compared to the previous year, followed by laptops (+ 739%), televisions (+ 431%), ‘smartphones’ (+ 221%) and household appliances (+ 260%). An increase related to the imposition of telework.

The company has implemented additional measures to optimize your response to customer needs. Thus, to provide a faster and more efficient service, it allows you to send products directly from the nearest store in 24 or 48 hours. An option available in more than 80 stores.

Telephone sale

In addition, the company works in a new service of telephone sales and via WhatsApp more personalized, which will allow attending to all those people who have difficulties shopping on the web.

The CEO of MediaMarkt Iberia, Alberto Álvarez AyusoHe was “proud” of how the company adapted to this situation. “After the difficult decision to close our stores, we began to work tirelessly to boost our website while continuing to implement improvements to bring technology and other essential products closer to our customers during confinement,” he explained.

Back to stores safely

On the other hand, MediaMarkt is working on a plan of measures and protocols for protection and security that guarantees a safe return to activity, adapting each of its 88 physical stores throughout Spain for the reopening.

“We really want to open our stores, but the most important thing is guarantee the security and the health of both our teams and our customers. We will be prepared for the opening of our stores as the de-escalation plan advances, “he stressed.