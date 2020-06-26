A shopping cart at a Tesco supermarket in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia on June 12, 2020. . / Lim Huey Teng

By James Davey and Alistair Smout

LONDON, Jun 26 (.) – UK’s largest retail group, Tesco, experienced an 8.7% rise in UK sales in the first quarter – closed May 30 – largely due to the confinement measures, although he reiterated that his forecast is that the benefits will not grow due to the increase in expenses due to the crisis.

The supermarket group warned that the costs would be above the previous forecast and also said that it had increased the provision of Tesco Bank for possible bad debts, estimating that the division would have a loss of up to 200 million pounds (248 million dollars). ) in 2020-21.

Shares of Tesco, which has a 27% share of the British grocery market, rose 1% at 0800 GMT, reducing the 2020 cut to 11%.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson applied the containment measures on March 23, and grocery stores were among the only ones authorized to remain open. The measures have since been relaxed and all non-essential stores have been open since last week.

The four large British supermarkets – Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Asda – have reported an increase in sales due to confinement.

However, the increase in Tesco’s sales has been offset by the increase in operating costs during the pandemic. In the event that the virus restrictive measures are gradually relaxed, the group believes that the operating profit in the 2020-21 retail business will be similar to the 2019-20 result. Tesco’s latest estimate of the additional costs of the crisis was £ 840 million, partly offset by lower business fees and increased sales.

