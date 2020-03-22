Confinement in Greece since Monday due to coronavirus (Prime Minister)

The strict phrase of the president of a Serie A club: “The league is over, if anyone wants this damn Scudetto, they should keep it”

Massimo Cellino assured that there is no way to resume activity and accused those who do not understand the seriousness of the situation: “These people are worse than the virus.” Furthermore, he compared the coronavirus to the black plague that killed more than 25 million people in Europe alone. His team ranks last, so a similar decision would condemn him to relegation.