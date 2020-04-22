Besides the fall of pollution and the return of nature to the city, confinement also has a considerable impact on Earth’s vibrations. This has been reported by several seismologists in different parts of the world where the population has been asked to stay at home in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

In Paris, Brussels, London or Los Angeles, scientists have in fact observed that the slowdown in human activities (road traffic and public transport, stationary industry, pedestrian travel) had the consequence of a very significant reduction in “seismic noise “.

In the capital, seismologist Claudio Satriano thus reported a “spectacular drop” in Earth’s vibrations, as early as March 17, the day the government announced measures to restrict movement.

“A reduction in noise of this magnitude is generally only felt briefly around Christmas,” said Thomas Lecocq, seismologist at the Royal Observatory of Belgium in Brussels, who reported a reduction in the journal Nature. “about a third of vibrations of human origin” since the establishment of containment.

Our staff is teleworking. The earth continues shaking. Ground movements at frequencies 1-20 Hz, mainly due to human activity (cars, trains, industries, …) are much lower since the implementation of the containment measures by the government.

As a result of this slowdown in human activity: scientists can now detect earthquakes of very small magnitude that the stations would not have been able to record during normal periods.