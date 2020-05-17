Outings to the street by time bands have become, for more than a week, a kind of “almost” back to normal. And with it, the levels of pollution. Air pollution is a determining factor for lung and heart conditions, and they are related to the highest mortality rates, as explained in a report a few days ago from the European Public Health Alliance (EPHA), “The damage It has already been done, since these alterations are related to the higher death rates from coronaviruses, ”said the entity’s Secretary General, Sascha Marschang.

And despite the fact that pollution levels have decreased by up to 58% in Spain in recent weeks, as confirmed in another recent study by Ecologists in Action, the measures to be taken in these weeks of de-escalation are crucial to avoid let the data begin to skyrocket again, and move away from these historical records reached again. So how can we apply common sense with our children to contribute to cleaner air and a greener planet? In recent days, many initiatives have emerged to promote the importance of small daily gestures such as recycling, or saving water and energy, among them, the Every Can Count project, which was born precisely to promote these habits from home. Through their instagram account @cadalatacuenta, they offer us different creative challenges such as ‘La Rulata’ to draw lots to decide who will take down the garbage, or the #CanRecyclingChallenge, a challenge to encourage them to correctly separate the garbage.

Five things children and adults can do to save the planet

The can, always yellow. Consumption of beverage cans has increased and, in a way, we have made quarantine more bearable, while we socialize by videoconference, so let’s return the gesture! The cans, always in the yellow container to give them a new life. This is how Pablo García, director of Cada Lata Cuenta explains it: “beverage cans have infinite lives, they can be recycled over and over again without losing quality,” he explains. A process by which, in addition, we reduce energy consumption by 95% compared to manufacturing a container.Let’s recycle well. Now there can be no excuse for not taking this seriously, and spending two minutes recycling with conscience and conscience. Consumption of all kinds has exploded, and for this reason, awareness of this consumption must increase even more, and it must always be responsible. In this way, containers and cans, to the yellow container, glass to green, and the rest to gray or orange. And if any of the members of the household suffers from covid- 19, from this initiative they recommend that it should be bagged with special caution, with triple bagging, without separating anything, and everything to the container of the remains, (orange) and especially, gloves and masks.Let’s turn off the taps. Save, a verb that shouldn’t scare us anymore. Why not take advantage of the cold water that comes out before showering to fill a bucket and use it to water those plants that are demanding your attention at the window? Gardening reduces stress and plants increase levels of happiness, something that certainly doesn’t hurt at all these days. An activity, also, very easy and educational to do with children and teach them how plants are the best natural ally to reduce CO2 and that help to take care of our planet.Telecommute, disconnect and unplug. We have turned our house into a makeshift office. Laptops, tablets, electronic devices … ours and those of children. Therefore, a tangle of cables may invade the home, which will also ask to be, like you, and everyone disconnected, the bills and the planet will notice it.Take advantage of the sunny hours. In full long sunny days, we can extend natural light as much as possible with our children. If the activities and tasks need artificial light, it will be very important to turn them off when necessary, thus contributing to the proper use of natural resources.

