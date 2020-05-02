The situation experienced around the world by COVID-19 has led different countries to impose extreme measures. In the case of Spain and the telecommunications sector, the greatest impact for users occurred when the portability service, which allows changing operators while maintaining the same fixed and mobile number, was suspended during the Alarm State.

During this first stage, the operators completely eliminated all kinds of promotions, since their main objective of snatching clients from the competition had momentarily disappeared. Situation that would lead, unsurprisingly, to the operators that had been losing the most lines up to that moment, were indirectly benefited by this measure.

Fifteen days later, at the request of the cheapest operators and associations such as Facua, the government relaxed restrictions on portability, allowing them to resume when the presence of technicians in the clients’ homes was not necessary, although the measure was limited by the CNMC a week later.

The start of the new trade war for unlimited data

Despite the reopening of portabilities, some operators were quick to show their reluctance to resume the trade battle to avoid jeopardizing people’s health and safety. Telefónica did it first and the next day, it was Orange who joined the initiative, explaining its position regarding the new situation in a statement.

But at that time, Vodafone unmarked, ensuring that would resume mobile portabilities since it does not imply any type of contact with the customer, since SIM cards are sent by mail to the customer’s address. In addition, they would also recover the activity in the fiber installations, taking extreme security measures, and provided that the client agreed to receive the installer.

And with Vodafone distancing itself from its main competitors, at that time the one being unleashed the largest bidding campaign since in August 2018 an unprecedented promotions campaign was launched in the Spanish market.

The best prices only for new customers

Promotions to attract new customers are common in traditional operators every month, but there are very few occasions when the duration of these offers is as striking as it is now.

It all started on April 13, when Vodafone started promoting its mobile rates with unlimited data with discounts for 12 months, which reduced the monthly fee of their star rates below 25 euros. Even the fee for additional lines with the unlimited Total can be hired for 15 euros per month during the first year.

Faced with this aggressive promotion, which improved even the conditions of the rates with more gigabytes of low-cost operators, and achieved it for the same price that they have established as the maximum in many of these OMVs, the reaction would not take long to arrive.

It was April 20 when Movistar It would give an unexpected commercial blow, launching into the field of unlimited data with a definitive offer of the most competitive, which would also be accompanied by another promotion that equaled 25 euros that Vodafone had been dialed.

That same day, Vodafone decided to extend for a longer time the possibility of availing itself of its unlimited rates with reduced price and Orange He did the same on April 27, when he introduced his new rates with unlimited mobile data. In this case, promoted to 24 euros per month for a year, although somewhat more limited than the similar alternatives of its competitors.

On the same day, April 27, although without unlimited data, Yoigo He also decided to fight back by lowering his mobile rates for a year to new customers. Three days later, Yoigo also joined the rates with unlimited data, but in principle, it will only do so temporarily.

Thus an identical initiative was closed in the four large Spanish operators, which have opted for exclusive promotions for new customers, with reduced monthly fee for a whole year. We leave you with a summary of these promotions, whose access is limited for contracting during a certain period, although depending on how each operator acts, it would not be surprising that they extend the contracting deadline as has already happened during these weeks of so much exercise.

Operator and rate

What does the rate include?

Price for first line

Price for additional lines

Limit to take advantage of the promotional price

Vodafone Unlimited Super

Unlimited minutes and GB (10 Mbps speed)

€ 20.99 / month the first year

€ 45.99 / month the rest

€ 13 / month the first year

€ 23 / month the rest

Until May 10

Vodafone unlimited Total

Unlimited minutes and GB (5G maximum speed)

€ 24.99 / month the first year

€ 49.99 / month the rest

€ 15 / month the first year

€ 25 / month the rest

Until May 10

Movistar Infinite Contract

Unlimited minutes and GB (4G maximum speed)

€ 24.95 / month the first year

€ 39.95 / month the rest

€ 22.50 / month

Until May 10

Orange go top

Unlimited minutes and GB (maximum 40 GB tethering). Includes Amazon Prime 2 years.

€ 23.98 / month the first year

€ 47.95 / month the rest

€ 23.98 / month the first year

€ 38.36 / month the rest

Until May 10

Yoigo Sinfín 60

Two lines with unlimited minutes and 60 GB shared (Unlimited GB until June 30)

€ 31.20 / month the first year

€ 39 / month the rest

–

Until May 31

Yoigo Sinfín 40

Unlimited minutes and 40 GB (Unlimited GB until June 30)

€ 25.60 / month the first year

€ 32 / month the rest

€ 16 / month

Until May 31

Cover Image | Freepik.