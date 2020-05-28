Long Rest Syndrome, due to confinement and lack of physical activity, can cause the feeling of being tired and weak

The Long Rest Syndrome, due to the several days of lockdown and the lack of physical activity, can cause the person presenting it the feeling of being tired and weak, but this does not mean that you have COVID-19.

“The only thing that I move is like from the armchair to the kitchen, from the kitchen to the armchair, you are at home all the time, I started to get tired and I was scared, I said: oh, it already gave me something,” he said. Alma González for Televisa News.

Alma believed that she had been infected with COVID-19, but in reality she only had Long Rest Syndrome, a condition that can occur both in healthy people who have been in confinement for days, and in people who remained immobilized for hospitalization.

“The decrease in physical activity, or prolonged stay in bed. Gonna make it decrease muscle mass between 1.5 and 2 percent a day, during the first 2 or 3 weeks of rest, if they did not move flatly, muscular atrophy “, he explained Cristina Toral Espinosaphysiotherapist Juárez Hospital of Mexico.

Long Rest Syndrome affects the musculoskeletal system And if it is not prevented or dealt with in a timely manner, it can generate problems at a systemic level.

“Appearance of pneumonia, from deep vein thrombosis, skin lesions, and it is going to affect us internally in our respiratory system, and it is also well proven that it also affects our cardiovascular system,” said physiotherapist Cristina Toral.

Ana Lizbeth Huacuja, physiotherapist at the Hospital Juárez de México, He recommended doing from home “arm movements, we went up, we went down, we opened to the sides, we closed towards the chest, shoulder circles and what are wrists”.

It is also recommended to do at least 30 minutes a day of low impact exercises, do not accelerate the heart rate too much, to strengthen the immune system.

With information from Televisa News