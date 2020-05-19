. – As predicted, carbon dioxide emissions have decreased during the covid-19 pandemic. But if past crises are an indication, the environmental gains may be short-lived.

An international study on global carbon emissions found that daily emissions decreased 17% between January and early April, compared to average levels in 2019, and could decrease between 4.4% and 8% by the end of year. Emissions have not been so low since 2006.

The findings appeared today in the journal Nature Climate Change.

It is unclear how long or severe the pandemic will be, making it difficult to predict how emissions will be affected in the long term. And because the changes leading to emission reductions have not fundamentally changed the economy or energy on which much of the world depends, the decreases are likely to be temporary.

Furthermore, 2020 is still on its way to becoming one of the five hottest years in history.

“I can’t celebrate a drop in emissions driven by unemployment and forced behavior,” said Rob Jackson, co-author of the study and a professor in the Department of Earth Science Systems at Stanford University. “We have reduced emissions for the wrong reasons.”

The researchers created a confinement index

The study focused on 69 countries, the 50 US states. USA and 30 Chinese provinces, which represent 85% of the world population and 97% of all global carbon dioxide emissions.

Real-time carbon emissions data doesn’t exist, so the researchers created their own algorithm. They created a confinement index based on the severity of the pandemic policies: 0 represents no policy and 3 represents a maximum block with orders to stay home and a closed economy.

They used that lens when examining daily data from six sectors of the economy that contribute to carbon emissions, including transportation, aviation, industry, and commerce. With the confinement index indicating the severity of country closings and these data on declines in carbon emission activities, they could predict changes in daily emissions.

Carbon reductions were mainly driven by fewer people driving: surface transport activity levels fell 50% in late April. The most significant decrease in activity occurred in aviation, a 75% decrease, but it explains a smaller portion of global emissions, Jackson said.

By the end of April, carbon emissions decreased by 1,048 metric tons of carbon dioxide, the researchers predicted, that’s roughly 2,312,649 pounds. The decline is greatest in China, where the pandemic began, where emissions fell more than 533,500 pounds. In the United States, carbon emissions decreased by more than 456,350 pounds. China and the United States are the two largest carbon emitters worldwide.

What comes next?

Whether these changes last, and whether they will make a difference in the slowdown in climate change, depends on what the world does when the pandemic ends.

By the end of the year, emissions will have decreased somewhere between 4.4% and 8%, the researchers predict. It is the most significant decline in more than a decade, but it is the result of forced change, not the restructuring of world economies and energy.

According to United Nations Environment projections, to prevent global temperatures from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius, we need to reduce emissions by 7.6% each year between now and 2030.

And to keep warming below 2 degrees Celsius, which scientists consider important to avoid the most devastating effects of climate change, we must continue to cut emissions by 2.6%, according to the 2015 Paris climate agreements.

“Unfortunately, past crises suggest that emissions will increase again,” said Jackson.

He compared the pandemic to the last global crisis, the Great Recession 2008-2009. Global emissions decreased 1.4% in 2009. Then, in 2010, emissions shot up 5%, as if nothing had changed.

A crisis that fundamentally altered things: the oil crises in the 1970s, when shortages dramatically increased gasoline prices. The energy shock led manufacturers to build smaller cars and move towards solar and wind power.

Still, he said, we cannot rely on a pandemic to solve our climate problems.

“Crises do not solve the climate problem,” he said. “They buy us a maximum of one or two years.”

Transportation, he said, is one of the most important emitters of carbon dioxide and also one of the most difficult sectors to change. Most people still drive gasoline cars.

But, Jackson said, we are presented with an opportunity to “drive the electrification of mobility and transportation.” Cities are already closing roads so that pedestrians and cyclists can use them.

The virus can also make people suspicious of public transportation, he said.

It is unclear how society will change as a result of the virus, but to prevent devastating climate change, “we need to electrify transportation quickly, along with clean energy,” he said.

“The blue skies that people have seen parking their cars have shown people what we could have every day driving clean vehicles or walking and cycling,” he said.

