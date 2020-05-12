We have been confined at home for two months, without being able to go out with the usual freedom, except for basic needs and to take a walk or go out for a minimum street relief. But the reality of our life is that 90% are, at the moment, behind closed doors. And if this affects adults, how will it affect a girl or a boy? How does a teenager experience it?

Family life has become the cornerstone of our day to day. A confined coexistence where, in theory, the most vulnerable are those who have the most to lose. But what if it were the other way around? What if they actually gave us lessons on how to deal with it? A recent report, titled Confined Childhood, provides the unquestionable data: 94.6% of the minors interviewed (425) are convinced that this confinement has no other purpose than to prevent the spread of the virus. Implicitly, they assume that they cannot go to school, go down to the park, or meet their friends. And what are you most concerned about? Without a doubt, the covid-19. And then, his grandparents, the economic situation and, thirdly, the duration of the confinement. They are, therefore, very aware of the reason for the limitations and their consequences, since they also recognize feeling stress, sadness or fear. But above all, they feel boredom.

During confinement we have been bombarded by routines and advice of all kinds, especially advice related to physical and mental well-being, with the “self”, with the individual. But, beyond sports, making bread, maintaining hygiene standards, imposing a schedule, study and work, sleep routines and, for several days, going for a walk, we have again forgotten about living together. and its importance. Right now, much more important than taking a few pounds or doing “all those things for which you finally have time”, positive coexistence at home is essential. Last week, in a ‘Webinar’ organized by the ‘100 Thanks’ project, I insisted on the importance of positive family coexistence as a key protection factor in this situation. I work every day with children and adolescents from six to 18 years old as a 5th and 6th grade teacher, school mediator and therapeutic companion, and I have been able to observe, first hand, the importance of an environment in which they are provided information about what is happening, and to help them understand the rules of this “new normal”. The proof is that most of the Spanish boys and girls have demonstrated this when they have gone out into the street. What father or mother has not heard a childish voice reproaching him for a bad word, a reckless driving or even a cigarette that they are not used to seeing? Think about it. When it comes to applying the rules, the smallest carry them to the letter, having internalized that they carry risks. And the coronavirus is potentially so.

There is another fundamental fact in the report on how our minors have understood this pandemic. Faced with the warlike language established in the media, his response is also forceful. According to the aforementioned report, “girls and boys do not allude at any time to a situation of war or combat, despite the fact that the policy of protection imposed is marked by a clear bias of imminent danger.” Rather on the contrary, minors are inclined towards solidarity, understanding confinement as “a measure to take care of oneself and to take care of others”.

That is why educating in coexistence, training coexistence, developing coexistence, leaving aside the personal to focus on the relational, has been, is and will be a decisive factor so that most families carry confinement away from conflict. And that the boys and girls of this country have understood the confinement with so much clarity, responsibility and knowing how to be living says a lot about how those who have received the least trust in society live and are living this stage.

All of them and all of them have taught us a lesson that we should not and cannot forget: they were the first and those who best knew how to adapt to this situation, renouncing their interests in favor of the common good, in favor of coexistence. As adults, we only have one thing to do: having them as an example, we will surely learn a lot.

* César de la Hoz is a professor of behavior modification techniques at the Antonio Nebrija University and teaches a master’s degree in family counseling and mediation at the Pontifical University of Salamanca

You can follow De mamas & de papas on Facebook, Twitter or subscribe here to the Newsletter.

.