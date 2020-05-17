(Bloomberg) – Heineken NV, Anheuser-Busch InBev NV and other brewers are finally getting good news amid the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the closure of restaurants, bars and pubs in much of the world.

Nielsen’s latest data in Europe for the four weeks ending April 19 shows strong growth trends, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc., with an acceleration of the rise in the volume and value of beer across the region with the exception of Germany, because customers started drinking at home.

The recovery was particularly strong in the UK and Spain, fueled by pre-confinement supply, Goldman analysts led by Olivier Nicolai wrote in a report Friday. The data shows that consumers also bought conventional or premium beers, easing concerns that they would buy cheaper beers given the difficult context, analysts said.

Heineken’s excellent performance in the UK continued with a 51.4% volume increase, where the Heineken and Birra Moretti brands were the main growth drivers, analysts wrote. AB InBev, meanwhile, continued to outperform in France, with strong growth in its Corona and Leffe beers.

Although this corresponds to just one month of figures, the data is encouraging and seems to point to the “dynamism” of consumption at home that is mitigating the impact of the closure of bars and restaurants, they indicated.

While governments across the continent began easing containment measures this week, almost all restaurants, cafes, bars, and nightclubs remain closed for now. In Switzerland, restaurants reopened this week, albeit with the obligation to apply social distancing measures.

