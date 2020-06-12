The nonsense: while the places of socialization thought and enjoyed for adults are reopening their doors, the playgrounds are still sealed, perhaps waiting for someone – we don’t know who – to remember the boys and girls. The parks could be anecdotal, in part because it is sure that children do not need those padded pens more than they need dirt, stones and sticks – and luckily they are still somewhere else – but it is striking that their spaces and their needs always go to the tail of that train called covid-19. Her voice seems inaudible, her presence invisible. Although not for everyone.

Sociologists Iván Rodríguez and Marta Martínez and lawyer Gabriela Velásquez became, during confinement, the speaker and the childhood mirror. The way to do it: an online survey aimed at Spanish boys and girls in the first weeks of confinement. As a result of their responses, they published in mid-April, and supported by the group Enclave of Evaluation and Approach to Human Rights, the study Confined Childhood: How do girls and boys and adolescents live in the situation of confinement? More than 120 pages that house your demands, wishes, fears and uncertainties. Hopefully also on the political agenda. “We have seen that they are very critical at the institutional level and have not missed the opportunity to question different social actors to ask for improvements in health, justice, pensions and education issues,” says Marta Martínez, a sociologist specialized in Needs and Rights of Children and spokesperson for the group.

QUESTION: Why do you think it is important to also take into account the opinion of children and adolescents in this crisis caused by the coronavirus?

ANSWER: Is it not by itself? Should we justify this importance if we talk about other groups? Anyone who considers girls and boys part of their world, of their society, must easily realize that it is important to listen to them. To deny this is to attribute to ourselves (adults) a differentiated and privileged status, and to disregard the possibility of building a relationship with the child population on an equal footing. On the other hand (more practical), girls and boys can provide a useful and different vision of certain essential processes in our society (education, for example) that other social agents whose experiences are far removed from the children’s world could hardly provide.

Q: During the confinement you wanted to listen to them and from their voices you elaborated the report Confined Childhood: How do girls and boys and adolescents live the situation of confinement? . What assessment do you make of the results of the study that you have published?

A: Despite being a unique research initiative (without institutional support, from the confinement of the researchers themselves, without face-to-face field work …) it has been a very rich experience. It is impossible to summarize its results without being loyal to this empirical and argumentative richness (for the detail, in any case, there is the complete report, of more than 120 pages), but some great arguments can be added. For example, they are subjects aware of possessing their rights and they are also subjects committed to confinement, who support and claim to abide in a massive way (despite suffering their most restrictive form); that far from experiencing confinement disconnected from reality or from a pretended uninformed “innocence”, they are clear about the seriousness of the crisis and have expressed evident concern, not only for the contagion, but also for the possible economic impact that it will have on the family resources and the employment of their parents; that most of them have been calm and resilient during confinement, but worry and sadness have appeared with remarkable frequency in their lives and a small group shows less life satisfaction than the rest as they are more isolated and have been locked in homes with a worse family climate.

We have also seen that they are very critical at the institutional level and have not missed the opportunity to question different social actors to ask for improvements in health, justice, pensions and education issues. They have been particularly critical of the educational institution, regarding the pressure they feel on school assignments and what will happen with the exams.

Q: The child population has been the group with much more restricted or no mobility due to confinement, even now we see how socialization places designed for adults are reopening but places like parks are still closed. White and bottled, right?

A: We could say that childhood has been made invisible, which does not mean that it has not been taken into account at all, but rather that it has been represented in a distorted and interested way to serve adult arguments where it is more often that they are supplanted to be represented. But in addition, a topic that has greatly concerned the research team is that during the pandemic, arguments that have enormous stigmatizing potential have been insisted, based on stereotypes such as presenting them as “transmission vectors” or “contagion vectors” ( sometimes even by the experts and health authorities themselves).

Q: You have also assessed the conditions in which the boys and girls live. You gather that only 4 out of 10 children enjoy the privilege of a patio or terrace. Have the conditions in which the children have been confined been reflected in your responses?

A: Our study is not statistically representative and gathers the opinion of children from very different municipalities; it is possible that this data is much less in urban areas, for example. In general, they are satisfied with the space they have, but at the same time they have opinions in which it is clear that they would also like larger houses and, of course, with the possibility of a terrace, patio or a garden. But it is an aspect that the study cannot assert very precisely.

Q: For many of the respondents, sharing 24 hours a day with their parents and family, having more time with them, has been seen as something positive … I don’t know if that says much about our rhythms of life …

“Anyone who considers girls and boys part of their society must realize that it is important to listen to them”

A: Of course, confinement has produced a paradoxical situation: some boys and girls have been locked in a family climate that may be impaired or even suffocating and unhealthy; but many others have made them rediscover family life and the possibility that different members of the family undertake projects together and face the days in a more shared way. It is most likely a feeling that will be more pronounced in boys and girls in large cities, where the working day, added to long commutes, makes the family spend less time together in the work week.

Q: Can the rights of children and adolescents be protected without putting care at the center?

A: It is too open a question to have a single answer. For starters, boys and girls can also be caregivers, not just care recipients. But yes, we believe that in general a society that makes care better visible (how much discourse about care have we seen in our society during the crisis, compared to the quasi-absolute monopoly of the warlike terminology of “combat” and the “front” against virus?) is most likely a better society for the child population. And linked to care, the question of the unresolved tension between work and family and the call from feminism on “sustainability of life”, to achieve that society better recognizes the value of invisible activities that, paradoxically, sustain the economic value and all the formal work that accompanies you in the job market.

Q: I asked you the above because for a long time I have been wondering if all the speeches in favor of conciliation seem to be aimed at taking care of productivity and not at boys and girls. Is it necessary to create a different story about what has been misnamed “conciliation”?

A: Totally. In fact, perhaps the term “conciliate” (which always refers to a conflict or to conflicting parties) should be replaced. It is another example of how girls and boys are made invisible, they are considered the object of conciliation (and part of the problem), not subjects of it (and part of the solution).

Q: Says Luis Pedernera, president of the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child, in the prologue of the publication: “Children say and when they make their voices heard, we are renewed with the hope that something better is yet to come.” Are you optimistic?

A: It is a question that each of the three would have to answer separately, we believe … In any case, sometimes we like to define ourselves a little in the Gramsci way: optimists of the heart and will (because we want the world to change for the better afterwards of this crisis) but pessimistic of the reason (because all the information we handle indicates that it will cost a lot of work to change …). In any case, if we have undertaken an initiative like this to listen and make visible the confined Childhood, it is that we have some hope.

