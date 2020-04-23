Trapped at home because of the isolation of the coronavirus, residents of the Spanish region of Catalonia kept the traditions of St. George’s Day this Thursday with roses on the balconies and exchanging books over the internet.

Las Ramblas quarantined by coronavirus 16/3/2020 REUTERS / Nacho Doce

Photo: .

The legendary dragon slayer is the patron saint of northeastern Spain, where he goes by “Sant Jordi” in the local language, as well as in England.

Usually Catalans take to the streets with their loved ones, exchanging books and roses that represent the flower that emanated from the spilled blood of the dragon.

But the disease known as Covid-19 has left the streets virtually deserted, including Barcelona’s famous La Rambla boulevard.

“It looks like there was an atomic explosion,” Rafel Dalmau told Catalan public TV3 in La Rambla, where the florists were closed and very few people circulated.

“It’s very weird.”

Stubborn, some Catalans ordered flowers online and placed them on the balconies, along with drawings of roses and other aspects of the legend, as shown by social networks. Regional flags also appeared in abundance.

Some writers who usually autograph their works on the streets participated in virtual chats, and bookstores took orders online.

Even so, the activity was nothing compared to that of a normal Sant Jordi day.

“When I think of Sant Jordi, I think of the emotion and joy he gave me, which is why it hurts me so much to be at home” instead of signing books on the streets, writer Almudena Grandes told TV3.

Catalans will have a second chance to enjoy St. George’s Day, probably with fewer restrictions, as florists and booksellers plan to hold a late celebration on July 23.

On Wednesday night, white roses were offered to health professionals at Hospital das Clínicas de Barcelona, ​​one of the largest hospitals in the city dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed more than 22,000 people in the country.

It is the third highest death rate in the world, and Spain has imposed one of the most stringent isolations in force.

See too:

Initiative to help elderly people in remote areas of the city

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

