In the condominium in which Julia França Motta, 9 years old, lives and is confined, in São José do Rio Preto, has a rope for children to swing. Because she went up and decided to let go of her hand. The fall was not of a significant height, but it was enough for her to open her chin and impress her sister, 10, and her cousins ​​in São Paulo, 8 and 5, who are quarantining them there, due to the amount of blood that it was pouring.

“I tend to be quiet, but the first thing I thought was that I was going to have to make a point, that we would have to leave the house, that the coronavirus was out there”, comments the mother, Camila França. Julia was lucky: her parents are doctors. There were six points, given by the father, a plastic surgeon, at the couple’s clinic, and taken at home.

This all happened between the second and third week of quarantine, and there follows the average of a small accident a day – a scraped knee here, a fall from the stairs there – but nothing more serious than that. “The children were more attentive. Now they put on knee pads and elbow pads to ride on roller skates and sneakers to ride a bicycle,” he says.

Like the four kids at Camila’s house, there are thousands of crazy kids (read also an interview with Ziraldo) confined in reasonable or minimal spaces, in the company of other children or alone, playing, getting bored, getting ready and putting themselves at risk. A major concern for parents at a time when the emergency room is the last place to be.

“There is an increase in the registration of accidents, which is being noticed by pediatricians, and it is obvious that this was going to happen. They are more time at home and the parents are busy with millions of things and have no other person helping to care. It is an almost inevitable fatality “, says the pediatrician Daniel Becker. However, it is possible to try to avoid some types of accidents (see doctor’s tips) and do first aid at home, as in the case of a burn (leave your hand, for example, in cold, running water for 5 minutes). If it’s a fall where you first hit your butt and then your head, watch. If there was a head, arm or leg trauma, care, says Becker, should be done at the hospital. “It is not as terrible as it looks because pediatric emergencies are not so crowded so far.” Many children with covid-19 are asymptomatic. The problem is for the parents and the recommendation is to use a homemade mask in emergencies and have as little contact as possible “, he explains.

To avoid further concerns, Ana Beatriz Ortiz Taleb got into a car in São Paulo, in the second week of the quarantine, with her husband and two children, Leonardo, 9, and Rafael, 7, and 1,200 kilometers and 12 hours later arrived at the farm. family, in Mato Grosso do Sul. “They are very agitated, they don’t stop quiet and they never get tired.” Seeing the video sent to the report, the boys are even safer with space to spend all their energy. “I do terrorism – and I think it made them aware of the danger – but they are all the time getting ready and I am afraid they will get hurt more seriously,” he says. The balance for that first month was a burn in the kitchen.

Speaking of getting ready, more in the sense of making art than putting yourself at risk, little Sofia, 3, has shown herself to be a master. Sometimes it happens that parents Karen Mizuta, international business consultant, and Marcelo Aydar Sandoval, economist, are in a meeting at the same time. These are the moments when she enters her hiding place and cuts her hair, paints the body and the wall with gouache or stops playing fake makeup and appears, in the middle of the parents’ call, with high-setting lipstick all over her face saying that is a monster. “But the beautiful part of all this is that she is inventing a lot, she built cardboard furniture and is more independent”, ponders Karen.

See too:

Coronavirus: how to avoid misinformation in the midst of the covid-19 infodemia

.