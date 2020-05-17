Xiaomi has established itself as one of the most popular brands in the mobile phone market thanks to a wide range of mobile phones that has conquered millions of buyers. If you are one of them and you have a Xiaomi in your hands, you should know that you can set your volume and power buttons to be shortcuts to the functions you choose, for example, run the camera or activate the flashlight.

Your Xiaomi phone has many secrets that you must discover to learn how to get the most out of it. In this article, we will tell you step by step one of them, the one that will help you save time when performing certain functions by creating shortcuts through the physical buttons of your mobile. Go for it!

Trick for Xiaomi: configure the mobile buttons as shortcuts

Xiaomi phones offer users a wide variety of customization-related options. After seeing how you can activate the application drawer of your Xiaomi, we will focus on another very interesting function that gives you control to convert the physical buttons of the phone, those of volume and power, into shortcuts to the functions that you use the most .

Thus, instead of having to touch the screen several times until you reach the function you want to use, you ensure a faster use of them through the buttons. Specific, you can create shortcuts to the following functions:

Run camera.

Take screenshot.

Start Google Assistant.

Deactivate screen.

Turn on flashlight.

Close current application.

Open split screen.

Show menu.

Step by step, below we explain how you can configure the volume and power buttons of your Xiaomi mobile as shortcuts to the functions mentioned above.

Go into “Settings”.

Swipe down until you find the option “Additional settings”, and enter it.

In the new menu, click on Button Shortcuts, where you will find the menu of functions that we have talked about.

Click on the function from which you want to create a shortcut.

Select what action with the buttons they are going to execute the function. For example, it may be a double click on the power button. After clicking on the action, this will be configured as a direct access to the function. You can exit Settings and start taking advantage of that quick access you just activated.

As you can see in the list of actions, you can not only create shortcuts with the buttons of your Xiaomi mobile, you can also do it by gestures. For example, sliding three fingers down on the screen is very useful for capturing the screen.

After learning to configure the buttons on your mobile as shortcuts to the functions you use the most, you have Total freedom to customize them as they are most useful to you. To keep you getting the most out of your Xiaomi mobile, we leave you with more tricks that will help you achieve it.

