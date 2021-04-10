Confidence of the US Hispanic consumer grows after vaccination and aid

15 minutes. The US Hispanic consumer confidence index increased in the first quarter of 2021 due to the availability of vaccines against COVID-19 and the economic stimulus measures implemented, according to a study released this Thursday by Florida Atlantic University (FAU) .

The study of the Faculty of Business of the FAU indicates that the Hispanic consumer confidence index increased to 92%. This figure compares with 79.3% that was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020.

“This optimism is the product of the benefits received by families deeply affected by the pandemic,” said Mónica Escaleras, director of the FAU’s so-called Survey on Economy and Business, in a statement.

Escaleras highlighted the positive impact that “unemployment benefits or assistance with rent payments” had on the neediest families.

Another factor that positively affected consumer confidence is related to “health care subsidies.”

During the first quarter, 59% of those interviewed stated that he was “better off financially than the previous year”. This is 12 percentage points higher than in the fourth quarter of 2020.

In addition, 73% were confident that they will be better next year, compared to 62% in the fourth quarter of last year.

On whether this is a good time to buy items of value for the home, 54% of Hispanics surveyed said yes, compared to 37% who said the same way in the fourth quarter.

Those who answered affirmatively were “very much in favor of buying a car” (64% were in favor of it), compared with 47% in the previous quarter.

The survey was conducted between January 1 and March 31 of 542 Hispanics of legal age living in the United States. The margin of error is +/- 4.2%.