Confidence of Brazilian industries falls in March to a 7-month low due to the impact of COVID

BRASILIA, Mar 26 (Reuters) – Confidence in Brazil’s industries fell in March for the third consecutive month to its lowest level since last August, according to a survey released on Friday, as the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic hit step to new containment measures in many states.

The Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV) national industry confidence index lost 3.7 points in March to a seasonally adjusted figure of 104.2, from a reading of 107.9 in February.

It was the lowest level since August 2020, and a major drop from December’s 10-year high.

On Thursday, the Central Bank of Brazil revised up its projection for the sector in 2021 in its quarterly inflation report. He now expects industrial production to expand 6.4% this year, from the previous expectation of 5.1%.

