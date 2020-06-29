Bret Hart had a good career in professional wrestling in the 1990s, making him one of the best to hit the ring. His words carry a lot of weight. That makes his new announcement very exciting for Hart and wrestling fans in general.

The new series by Bret Hart

The Canadian legend will make a web series where he will tell many stories from his life.

The series will be on its website http://brethart.com, the first season will consist of 35 episodes and will cost $ 35 Canadian dollars. Where he will address issues of his childhood, his stage as a fighter, his life after retirement and current events.

The series will pique the interest of many fans as many expect him to speak about Vince McMahon and Shawn Michaels for Montreal’s betrayal.

But you’ve already answered this question in the past, and most likely won’t touch on specific topics.

It is to be expected if within the series he will speak about devastating topics for WWE.

The five-time WWE champion and two-time WCW world champion will surely have plenty of fans listening and watching.

Hey everyone my new web series Confessions Of The Hitman season 1 is now available at https://t.co/qQz28fQOH4

$ 35 Canadian for 35 episodes total with new episodes uploaded weekly. I talk about aspects of my childhood, career, life after wrestling, and current events pic.twitter.com/W5jaEHUYAG – Bret Hart (@BretHart) June 28, 2020

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our Google News source, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.