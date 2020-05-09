The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics will allow weightlifter and world medalist Crismery Santana to achieve full recovery from her elbow injury.

The silver medal winner at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games, at first received the news of the postponement of the Olympics with sadness, as she aspired for the first time to step on a platform at that appointment.

“At first I wanted the games to happen, but then I thought it was the best decision they ever made,” said the two-time medal winner at world championships in that discipline.

Santana, speaking for the “blue jean” system, believes that the decision to set the celebration of the Tokyo Games for next year will allow him to go in complete conditions.

The prominent athlete aspires to go to the postponed Tokyo Olympics to take place from July 23 to August 7 next year. Weightlifting in the Dominican Republic is one of the sports with the chance to reach a medal on the next Olympic event.

“For me it will allow me to be one hundred percent for next year,” added Santana, speaking from his home where he is undergoing quarantine decreed by the authorities.

Santana, a native of San Pedro de Macorís, suffered an injury while participating in the women’s 87-kilogram category competition in the weightlifting tournament of the Pan American Games in Lima last year.

Everything fell apart for the favorite to win the gold of that event when she tried to lift 143 kilos at the bar. She broke “the previous one” from her left elbow, frustrating her aspirations to become champion and filling the Dominicans who encouraged her with amazement. Finally he ended up winning a silver medal, leaving the Chilean María Fernanda Valdez with the gold.

Nine months after the injury, his elbow has responded well.

“I am in 90 percent of my conditions. I have recovered well, ”said Santana, who after the Lima 2019 Games attended the World Championship in Thailand, but his presence was shy, because he did not want to risk it.

He believes that “now there is Crismery for a while.”

Santana has taken this time to reflect on what she wants: to be a successful athlete who brings moments of glory to the country.

Second place.

Last March he won a silver medal at the Manuel Suárez international championship that took place in Havana, Cuba.

