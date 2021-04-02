Confess !, Raúl Araiza has memorized every corner of Galilee

Confess !, Raúl Araiza has memorized every corner of Galilea | Instagram

Do you know everything about her? Raúl Araiza surprised the entire audience of the Today Program, this after revealing that he has every corner of his beautiful companion memorized Galilea Montijo, Andrea Legarreta couldn’t believe what she was hearing.

The oldest hosts of the morning Televisa star were talking about risque photographs, so the beautiful television host from Guadalajara did not take long to comment on the issue. Galilea Montijo shared Andrea Legarreta and Raul Araiza that there is time for everything and that there came a time when she decided to make these types of images, although she confessed that there was a “trick”.

The television presenter and actress also told her Hoy colleagues that she took some pictures of this type in her youth, but that she was dressed, she had on a two-piece swimsuit that was digitally removed to the delight of the followers of this talented woman.

Before the confession of the memory of the host of Pequeños Gigantes, Raúl Araiza Herrera could not remain silent and to the surprise of Andrea Legarreta he confessed that he has memorized these photographs of the wife of Fernando Reyna Iglesias.

The Negrito He pointed out that he had the publication of those photographs and that he had his partner and her curves more than memorized, that he remembers perfectly that the Guadalajara was on some stones and looked really spectacular. He stressed that “everything was worth”, since at that time Montijo was not his sister.

In some stones, in some like rocks, because I know them by heart, you were not my sister yet, so everything was worth it.

The actor of The soulless He also commented that it is not necessary for women to detach themselves from everything, that it is often more pleasant for men to hide and imagine everything that is under their garments.

The more covered is the woman and leaves more to the sick imagination, the better, said Araiza.

Galilea Montijo, Raúl Araiza and Andrea Legarreta share the titles of the most senior conductors in the Hoy Program; however, the one who has this most indisputable title is the beautiful wife of Érik Rubín.

Recently, there was speculation that Legarreta would be the one who would take the reins of the Hoy Program and that his first step to follow would be to fire all his colleagues, this apparently was flatly denied by the host with a lot of sense of humor and in the middle of the air program.