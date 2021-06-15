Conference League 2021/2022 – Matches and dates of the first qualifying round

06/15/2021

On at 14:03 CEST

Daniel Guillen

The highest European football body, UEFA, already has raffled the first qualifying round of the Conference league, the new European championship that comes into force from the 2021/22 season. A total of 66 teams, divided into seven groups of eight teams and a group of ten teams, always ordered according to their UEFA coefficient, will face each other in a round-trip tie. The draw has established the first qualifying round, which will be played on July 8 and 15.

The teams will play up to three qualifying rounds in the months of July and August and the draw for the group stage, which is stipulated for August 27, will make up the clubs that will fight for the first edition of the competition.. The group stage will run from September to December, while the final stage from February to May. It will be precisely on the 25th of that month, in Tirana (Albania), where the final will be played.

The Conference League first qualifying round pairings, with 33 seeded and another 33 non-seeded, are as follows:

FC Levadia Tallinn – St. Joseph’s FCLa Fiorita 1967 – Birkirkara FCFC Shkupi 1927 – LlapiKF Laçi – FK PodgoricaFH Hafnarfjördur – Sligo Rovers FCFehérvár FC – FC Ararat YerevanST Jarnan – Bohemian FCFC Inter Turku – Puskás Akadémia FCFC Dinamo Batumi – SP Tre PennePaide Linnameeskond – WKS Slask WroclawFC Gagra – FK Sut JeskaFK Decic – KF DritaFC Stinful Gheorghe – FK PartizaniFC Noah – KUPS KuopioRFS – KÍ KlaksvikFK Sileks – FC Petrocub-HincestiFK Süduva – Valmiera FCNK Domzale – FC Swift HesperNK Maribor – FC UrartuMSK Zilina – FC Dila GoriNK Siroki Brijeg – KF VllazniaEuropa FC – FK Kauno ZalgirisBala Town FC – Larne FCColeraine FC – FK VelezGlentoran FC – The New Saints FCMons Calpe SC – FC Santa Coloma UE Sant Julià – Gzira United FCFK Sarajevo – FC Milsami OrheiDundalk FC – Newtown AFCFC Spartak Trnava – Mosta FCFC Struga – FK LiepajaRacing FC Union Lëtzebuerg – BreidablikFC Honka Espoo – NSÍ Runavík