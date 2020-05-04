Ltaú Unibanco Holding SA (B3: ITUB4 and ITUB3 and NYSE: ITUB) announces that it will publish its quarterly results on the Investor Relations website on May 4 (Monday) after the closing of the stock markets in Brazil and the United States United.

We are pleased to invite you to participate in our conference calls on May 5th

(Tuesday) at the times described below:

Portuguese

9 am (EDT)

10:00 (GMT)

Click here to access the Webcast

(55-11) 3181-5113 or

(55-11) 4349-6218 (Brazil)

Click here to pre-register for the conference call

English

10:30 (EDT)

11:30 (Brasília time)

Click here to access the Webcast

(1-844) 763-8273 (U.S. toll free)

(1-412) 717-9223 (USA global toll)

(44-20) 319-84884 (other countries)

(55-11) 3181-5113 or

(55-11) 4349-6218 (Brazil)

Click here to pre-register for the conference call

Access code: ltaú Unibanco

Links to access the webcast are also available on the Customer Relations website.

Investors: www.ítau.com.br / investor-relations, with audio transmission compatible with the most recent versions of browsers and mobile devices (IOS and Androíd).

Presentation

Candido Bracher

President and CEO

Milton Maluhy Filho

Executive Vice President, CFO and CRO

Alexsandro Broedel

Executive Director of Finance and IR

Renato Lulia Jacob

Head of IR and Market Intelligence

The conference calls will be broadcast live and archived in audio format on the same website. The replay of the conference calls will be available by calling (55-11) 3193-1012 or (55-11) 2820-4012 until May 11, 2020. Passwords: 8193390 # (in Portuguese) and 1735790 # (in English). On the morning of the day of the conference calls, the presentation slides will be available for viewing and downloading. In case of technical problems, please contact Choruscall customer service at the email: suporte@ccall.com.br

Website: http://www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-investidores

