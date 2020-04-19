With the change in the date of the Tokyo Games, which will now begin on July 23, 2021 (one year after the originally scheduled date), Brazilian sports confederations are having to rethink planning for the Olympic cycle, five years and no more four. But, because of the new coronavirus pandemic, which forced many events to be canceled, organizations are having to wait to redefine their competition and training schedules when the situation in the world normalizes.

The Brazilian Judo Confederation (CBJ), which usually has good Olympic results, estimates that it will have an investment of approximately R $ 5 million from October of this year until July of the next, considering that the price of the euro is around R $ 5, 00 and the dollar at R $ 4.60, for a calendar with 29 actions, which include competitions and training.

All these costs are borne by CBJ, with resources from the funds it receives from Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) via transfer of federal lotteries, incentive projects and private sponsorship. In these actions, the entity defrays the payment of airline tickets, accommodation, meals and registration fees for athletes. As the Olympic classification via ranking has not yet been closed, the presence in international disputes is of paramount importance.

Another entity that has been successful is the Brazilian Canoeing Confederation (CBCa). She pointed out that the change of date of the Games was the best scenario for the sport and guaranteed that she will do her best so that athletes like Isaquias Queiroz, Erlon de Souza and Ana Sátila, among others, arrive in Tokyo in the best conditions.

“The CBCa assesses that there will be changes in the training schedule for our athletes due to the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games. As a result, we also assess that we will have financial impacts, but have not yet been fully measured,” says the entity.

The absence of a new international calendar also hinders the plans of the Brazilian Skate Confederation (CBSk), who must be with 12 athletes in Tokyo and has everything to go up to the podium many times. Despite not having as many resources as the more traditional entities, it does offer travel assistance with the payment of airfare, accommodation and daily skaters.

The resources also go towards structural investment, with the maintenance of a technical commission (support from consultants, selection supervisor and technical observers) and a medical commission (physiotherapists, doctor and psychologist), in addition to an administrative area that takes care of bureaucratic issues related to Brazilian Team.

“Skateboard has the particularity of having the qualifiers still in progress. We had budget estimates for all events that were scheduled, but ended up being suspended. At the moment, we are waiting for a definition by World Skate on this calendar. it is premature to stipulate in values ​​the impact of the postponement which, by the way, was the right decision “, explains Eduardo Musa, president of CBSk.

Already in Brazilian Rugby Confederation (CBRu), which already has the women’s sevens team guaranteed in Tokyo, the estimate is to have an extra expense next year, even to offer an even better preparation for the “Yaras”. The men’s team still has a chance to qualify in the World Pre-Olympic competition. But the chances are small, because of the strength of the opponents that the “Tupis” will face.

“Our specific cost foreseen for the women’s sevens selection should be around R $ 2.6 million per year, not counting the apportionment of administrative expenses. This amount includes tickets and trips to competitions, technical staff salaries, athletes’ scholarships , accommodation and food, in addition to the costs of the NAR (High Performance Center) and the Academy “, comments Jean Luc Jadoul, CEO of CBRu.

He recalls that in the 2019 and 2020 season, the Yaras were part of the Sevens World Circuit, in which the female rugby elite plays. “This is giving them a high volume of games against the 11 best teams in the world. It is the best possible preparation thinking about the Olympic Games. Even due to the covid-19 pandemic, some steps that would occur in this second quarter of 2020 have been postponed. “he says.

With the change of dates for the Olympic Games, CBRu chose to invest more in the women’s team in order to try to play a good role in Tokyo. “Thinking about this scenario, we intend to spend a little more to participate in some tournaments outside South America or make an exchange in the first half of 2021. We will thus have an additional cost of approximately R $ 300 thousand regarding the expenses of these trips”, reveals Jadoul.

See too:

Number of coronavirus deaths may be more than 10 times higher in Ecuador province

.