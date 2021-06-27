Confectioner who refused to bake cake for transgender woman fined $ 500

A Colorado baker who violated state anti-discrimination law by refusing to bake a birthday cake for a trans woman was fined $ 500 dollars, according to a state judge.

In the ruling, Denver District Judge A. Bruce Jones said trans woman Autumn Scardina was denied a cake that was blue on the outside and pink on the inside to celebrate her gender transition on her birthday due to to their transgender status, which was in violation of the law.

In Tuesday’s ruling, Denver District Judge A. Bruce Jones said trans woman Autumn Scardina was denied a cake that was blue on the outside and pink on the inside to celebrate her gender transition in her birthday due to her transgender status, which was in violation of the law.

Baker Jack Phillips said he couldn’t make the cake because of his message, meaning that a person can change genderBut Judge Jones said the case was more about a refusal to sell a product, and that the baker was not being forced to agree to the message on the cake.

The judge also noted that Phillips testified during a trial in March that he did not believe anyone could change his gender and that he would not celebrate someone who believes he can.

“Anti-discrimination laws are designed to ensure that members of our society who have historically been treated unfairly, who have even been deprived of the everyday right to access companies to buy products, are no longer treated as ‘other'” Judge Jones said.

The group of attorneys representing Baker Phillips, Alliance Defending Freedom, said that would appeal the ruling that ordered him to pay the $ 500 fine to his client.

–You may also be interested: KFC mashed potatoes: an employee shows on video how it is really made