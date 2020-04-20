Millions of Mexicans could fall back into poverty due to the economic crisis that is triggering the COVID-19 pandemic, alerted the executive secretary of the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (Coneval), José Nabor Cruz.

The official explained that in the financial crisis from 2008 to 2010 “there was an increase of three million poor”, reaching 52.8 million in 2010.

Although it is “complicated” to speak of the exact number of poor Mexicans at the end of the crisis, Cruz did consider that there is an “analogy” with the current reality and that of a decade ago, and this will lead to an increase in “moderate poverty” .

The impact in a country with a weak economy – its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted 0.1% in 2019 – will be very substantial, Cruz added.

Currently, there are 52 million 425 thousand people in Mexico living in poverty, which is equivalent to 41.9% of the total population in Mexico.

The main obstacle that Mexicans may now face in this crisis is food deficiency, inflationary risks and the increase in informality, which today represents 56.2% of total employees, Coneval added.

“They are some of the variables in which we can see setbacks compared to recent years,” said Cruz.

Although the federal government has urged all companies to avoid layoffs, the reality is already giving dangerous signs. Out of a universe of 20.6 million formal jobs, the country lost 346,878 from March 13 to April 6 this year.

