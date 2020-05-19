The executive vice president of the National Council of Private Enterprise (Conep), Cesar Dargam, said on Tuesday that the sector expects the government to report today on the protocols to be followed by companies that resume operations tomorrow.

“It is very important that the authorities make the protocols available, both the general protocol that was announced and the sectoral protocols, because this is what will allow, not only companies but the general public, to take advantage of the measures and recommendations that are being established, ”said Dargam during an interview on the Morning Focus program.

He indicated that hopefully those protocols will be available in the next few hours so that the economic reactivation occurs in an orderly manner.

Today at 2:30 in the afternoon the Minister of Finance, Donald Guerrero, will offer a virtual press conference in which these details could be offered.

Reopening

In his speech last Sunday, President Danilo Medina reported that starting Wednesday, May 20, various companies, according to their size and number of employees, will be allowed to resume operations with certain restrictions.

In micro-companies, with up to 10 employees, up to 5 employees or no more than 50% of the staff may work. The small ones, which have between 10 and 50 workers, will be able to work a minimum of 10 people and no more than 50% of their employees, and the medium and large ones will have to operate with a maximum of 25% of the personnel in the first phase, the president explained.