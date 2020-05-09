The South Africa World Cup 2010 was put so that Guillermo Ochoa, at that time archer of the America, were the holder of the Mexican team. However, days before the World Cup, the coach Javier Aguirre he opted for Oscar, the ‘Rabbit‘ Pérez, goalkeeper who arrived at the event at 37 years old.

SEE THE LATEST OF NATIONAL AND INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL HERE

Doubts and controversies around the coach’s decision they did not wait at the time. Now, and more than ten years away, the celestial idol revealed details on his ownership in the World Cup in question.

“We went to Avandaro to do preseason with Luis Michel, Memo Ochoa and me. Javier Aguirre He told us that the competition to get to the World Cup started there (…) Maybe he had a little advantage from the experience, I dedicated myself to discipline and I think that helped me. Also, it was a very big pressure because everything was aimed at ‘Memo’. And when Javier gave me the opportunity to play the World Cup I knew there was no margin for error, “declared the ‘Rabbit‘ Pérez in an interview with TUDN.

Look what a gem I found @ Oscar_Conejo21, the first call to @miseleccionmx selections when I was 21 years old and you stayed for 20 more years … An extraordinary one! Thank @CruzAzulCD for the support and all the people behind us … #Tbt #TBThursday #futbol #UnaFormaDeVida pic.twitter.com/SbKs863RHM – BETO VALDES (@BETO_VALDES) May 7, 2020

Despite the circumstances that encompass what happened, the now goalkeeper coach of Cruz Azul noted that living with Ochoa during the World Cup was very good. In addition, he assured that the American goalkeeper is a great person who behaved up to it.

A decade away, Guillermo Ochoa is consolidated as the Selection goalkeeper, at least, for the near future. In addition, he has gained international recognition after his participation in the past World Cup fair of Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018 for its impressive performances under the three posts.