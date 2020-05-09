If you suffered any inconvenience with a bank, you can raise your claim before the Condusef from home. Read: Home office: how to make it more effective?

The Electronic Complaint Portal will be available on the condusef website: https://phpapps.condusef.gob.mx/ventanillaDigital/index.php and there you can claim the following situations:

In a credit card you can claim if:

You have an unrecognized consumption or charge.

Cancellation of credit card not attended by the bank.

Unrecognized ATM provision.

Card issuance without request.

Blocking or canceling the product without prior notice.

The ATM did not deliver the requested amount or the money was “swallowed”.

On debit cards you can claim if:

Unacknowledged consumption or charges

Unrecognized ATM provision.

Deposit not applied to the account.

Blocking or canceling the product without prior notice.

The ATM did not deliver the requested amount.

And in payroll accounts you can claim if:

Unrecognized consumption or charges

Unrecognized ATM provision.

Blocking or canceling the product without prior notice.

The steps to claim from your home are:

Enter the Condusef claims page: https://phpapps.condusef.gob.mx/ventanillaDigital/index.php

Identify the product in which you want to file the complaint.

You scroll down the page and select register your complaint where you will need a valid official identification (digitized), an account statement (digitized), email and curp.

Fill in all the data and then send the data and a Condusef advisor will review your complaint and in a maximum of 25 business days will give you an answer

Remember to stay home to avoid more COVID-19 infections and always follow the recommendations of the health and the authorities.

